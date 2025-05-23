DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Martin Elling, Ex-McKinsey partner sentenced to prison for obstructing justice by a US court

Martin Elling, Ex-McKinsey partner sentenced to prison for obstructing justice by a US court

Martin Elling, former partner at McKinsey &amp; Co., received a six-month prison sentence for obstructing justice, Reuters reported on Thursday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Martin Elling, former partner at McKinsey & Co., received a six-month prison sentence for obstructing justice, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Advertisement

The ex- McKinsey partner was involved in destruction of documents related to the consulting firm's advice to Purdue Pharma on how to aggressively increase sales of their opioid painkiller, OxyContin.

As reported by Reuters, U.S. District Judge Robert Ballou delivered the sentence in Abingdon, Virginia, after McKinsey's December agreement to pay USD 650 million to settle related charges from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding their work for Purdue.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in the case had sought a one-year prison term after Elling's guilty plea in January. His lawyer argued that any jail time would be "devastating" and bar him from living in his new residence in Thailand.

A representative for Elling's legal team confirmed the sentence and stated that he is apologetic for his actions.

Advertisement

Purdue Pharma itself admitted guilt in 2020 to charges related to the misconduct related to its marketing and sale of its prescription painkillers.

Elling played a role in securing McKinsey's work with Purdue in 2013, which led to the New York-based firm developing a strategy to significantly increase OxyContin sales.

Prosecutors detailed that this strategy involved targeting "high-value" medical professionals, including those who prescribed opioids inappropriately.

Court documents revealed that Elling was among a small group of McKinsey partners who attended a 2013 meeting with the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, who ultimately approved McKinsey's proposal.

In July 2018, after learning about a lawsuit filed against Purdue by the Massachusetts attorney general, Elling emailed a McKinsey colleague questioning whether they should "eliminate all our documents and emails."

The following month, Elling emailed himself a reminder to "delete old pur (Purdue Pharma) documents from laptop," and prosecutors stated that a forensic analysis confirmed he did so. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper