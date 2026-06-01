Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) In the latest episode of People by WTF, Nikhil Kamath hosted Martin Escobari, Co-President of General Atlantic, alongside a group of Columbia University students for a wide-ranging conversation on resilience, leadership, entrepreneurship, and navigating an increasingly uncertain world.

Advertisement

The discussion opened with a simple but powerful question posed to the students - "What are you afraid of?". Responses ranged from climate change and inequality to the erosion of moral leadership and growing global fragmentation. Setting the context, Kamath reflected on a world grappling with geopolitical conflicts, economic disruption, and shifting global dynamics, highlighting the need for a generation capable of adapting and thriving amid uncertainty.

Advertisement

Drawing on his experience growing up in Bolivia during a period of hyperinflation and political instability, Escobari shared lessons that have shaped his leadership philosophy. Central to his approach is the ability to think and act simultaneously, particularly during periods of disruption when leaders cannot afford to wait for perfect information.

Advertisement

The conversation also explored what differentiates enduring entrepreneurs. Escobari argued that success is often driven less by resources and more by resilience forged through adversity. He introduced the concept of "spearfishing"—a framework he developed after studying entrepreneurs who succeeded during periods of economic turmoil. According to Escobari, transformative opportunities often emerge during moments of maximum uncertainty, requiring founders to remain prepared, disciplined, and decisive.

Kamath and Escobari also discussed India's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the country's opportunity to create globally influential companies. Escobari highlighted the importance of strong founder role models and suggested that India's vast domestic market can sometimes reduce the urgency to build globally competitive businesses from day one.

Advertisement

Adding a younger perspective to the discussion was Aryan Sharma, a 21-year-old AI founder from Mumbai who moved to San Francisco after connecting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as a teenager. The conversation touched on the unique challenges facing Gen Z entrepreneurs, including social isolation, rapid technological change, and the need for what Sharma described as "eight seconds of courage" to act decisively in uncertain situations.

Looking ahead, Escobari identified four transformative forces that will shape the next decade: artificial intelligence, healthcare transformation, the energy transition, and the rise of consumers across the Global South. He described AI as one of the most consequential technological shifts in modern history, with healthcare representing one of its most impactful applications.

The episode also featured Florian Brand, Co-Founder of Atai Life Sciences, and Aniruddh Sharma, founder of Karma Global Enterprise, broadening the discussion to topics such as mental resilience, risk-taking, intuition, and the importance of embracing failure as part of the entrepreneurial journey.

Speaking on the episode, Nikhil Kamath said, "If I want the youth of India to change one thing, it is to stop thinking that changing their mind is some kind of hypocrisy." Martin Escobari added, "At the peak of the storm is where transformative opportunity exists. The leaders who succeed are those who can think and act simultaneously and have the courage to change their minds when the facts change." The conversation concluded with a reflection on leadership in an era of rapid change, emphasizing that adaptability, intellectual honesty, and the willingness to challenge established systems will be critical traits for the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

About People by WTF People by WTF is a global podcast platform hosted by Nikhil Kamath, featuring in-depth conversations with leaders across business, policy, technology, culture and academia. The show explores long-term institutional, technological and economic questions shaping global society through candid, high-signal dialogue.

Past guests include Elon Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, and Ranbir Kapoor.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)