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Home / Business / Martin Groups Honours Chairman Santiago Martin's 50-Year Leadership, Rewards 50 Employees with Rs.15 Crore

Martin Groups Honours Chairman Santiago Martin's 50-Year Leadership, Rewards 50 Employees with Rs.15 Crore

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ANI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30: An august felicitation ceremony of singular distinction was convened on the evening of 25 July at the corporate headquarters of Martin Groups on Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore, to commemorate the completion of fifty illustrious years of Mr. Santiago Martin, Chairman of Martin Groups, in the realm of commerce and industry. The occasion was further elevated by a profound act of corporate benevolence--the distribution of substantial gifts to the organisation's most steadfast employees.

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In a gesture of uncommon magnanimity, fifty employees who have rendered continuous and devoted service spanning more than twenty-five years were each presented with a gift of ₹30 lakh. The collective disbursement amounted to an impressive ₹15 crore--an affirmation of the Chairman's deeply held conviction that loyal associates are, in essence, members of an extended family.

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The ceremony was dignified by the presence of eminent personalities, among them Mr. Srinivasan, Managing Director of Annapoorna Groups; Dr. Padmashri Bhaktavatsalam, Chairman of KG Hospital; Mr. Senthil Thondaman, former Chief Minister and former Governor of Sri Lanka; and Mr. Kamalakannan, proprietor of Thana Impex. These distinguished guests extended their warmest felicitations to Mr. Santiago Martin and the long-serving employees who form the bedrock of the institution.

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At a time when many enterprises elect to withhold meaningful recognition from their workforce, Mr. Santiago Martin's decision to honour his employees with such tangible and generous appreciation has resonated as a luminous example of enlightened leadership and genuine human solidarity.

Particular distinction was conferred upon the proceedings by the active and graceful participation of Mr. Jose Charles Martin, MLA, son of the Chairman. A legislator of growing stature and a steadfast torchbearer of the family's values, Mr. Jose Charles Martin lent considerable gravitas to the evening. He personally joined in the felicitation of the veterans, articulating with quiet pride the enduring philosophy of loyalty, mutual respect, and shared prosperity that his father has cultivated across five decades. His presence underscored the seamless continuity of vision between generations and reaffirmed the Martin family's unwavering commitment to those who have built the organisation with dedication and integrity.

The recipients of the gifts conveyed their profound and heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Santiago Martin, his wife Mrs. Leema Rose Martin, MLA, sons Mr. Jose Charles Martin, MLA and Mr. Tyson Martin, daughter Mrs. Daisy Adhav Arjuna, and daughter-in-law Mrs. Sindhu Sri Charles.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of special invitees, family members, prominent political leaders, and the employees of Martin Groups--all united in celebrating a rare and inspiring chapter in the annals of Indian enterprise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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