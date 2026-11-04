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Home / Business / Marushika Technology Limited Achieves H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs8,346.21 Lakhs; PAT Rises 126 percent YoY

Marushika Technology Limited Achieves H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs8,346.21 Lakhs; PAT Rises 126 percent YoY

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PTI
Updated At : 04:11 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi, 04th Nov, 2026 – Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) (NSE - SME: MARUSHIKA), Marushika Technology Limited is a leading IT & telecom solutions provider specializing in Data centre Management, IT infrastructure, SaaS platform, telecom systems, power management and Cyber security & surveillance solutions, reported strong financial performance for H1 FY27. The company achieved H1 FY27 revenue of ₹ 8,346.21 Lakhs with Net Profit rising 126% YoY to

₹704.19 Lakhs.

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Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) (In ₹ Lakhs)

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H1 FY27 H1 FY26

(In ₹ Lakhs & Margin in %)

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Management Perspective

Mr. JP Pandey, Whole Time Director on their H1 FY27 financial performance “H1 FY27 was a strong year for Marushika Technology Limited with revenue reaching ₹8,346.21 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin improving to 12.29%, and Net Profit growing 126.30% YoY to ₹704.19 Lakhs. Our H1 FY27 performance further reflected strong execution and growing demand across IT infrastructure, telecom, and smart solutions.”

About Marushika Technology Limited

Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) is a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering comprehensive solutions.

As a value-added distributor and authorized solution provider for multiple global and indigenous OEMs, MTL delivers customized, high-quality technology solutions that empower enterprises to transform and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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