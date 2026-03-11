Marushika Technology Linked with Delhi Metro Phase-IV Project Inauguration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Marushika Technology Limited (MTL), a provider of communication and technology integration solutions, is pleased to be associated with the Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion project, where two key sections--Line 7 (Majlis Park to Yamuna Vihar) and Line 8 (Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk)--were inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on March 8, 2026.

As part of the DMRC IP-PBX DS-12 Project, Marushika Technology Limited is responsible for implementing communication infrastructure that supports seamless operational connectivity across the Delhi Metro network.

Key Project Highlights

Delhi Metro Phase-IV Priority Corridors

- Pink Line Extension: Majlis Park - Maujpur (12.58 km)

- Magenta Line Extension: Janakpuri West - R.K. Ashram (28.92 km)

- Silver Line: Aerocity - Tughlakabad (23.62 km)

The advanced IP-PBX communication system being deployed under the project will ensure reliable and efficient communication between operational control centres, depots, and metro stations, thereby supporting the safe and smooth functioning of the Delhi Metro network.

Through its participation in this significant infrastructure initiative, Marushika Technology Limited continues to strengthen its capabilities in telecom and communication system integration for large-scale public transportation projects in India.

Management Commentary

Mr. JP Pandey, CEO & Director, Marushika Technology Limited, said: "We are proud to be associated with the Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion project, which represents a significant milestone in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure in India. Through the DMRC IP-PBX DS-12 project, Marushika Technology Limited is contributing to the deployment of reliable and advanced communication systems that are critical for the efficient and safe operation of metro networks.

Our collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reflects the trust placed in our technical capabilities and system integration expertise. As India continues to expand its metro and urban transit infrastructure, we remain committed to delivering high-quality technology solutions that support the nation's growing transportation ecosystem."

About Marushika Technology Limited

Marushika Technology Limited (MTL) is a leading IT and telecom services provider delivering comprehensive solutions in IT infrastructure, smart solutions, telecom systems, power management, security, and surveillance. As a value-added distributor and authorized solution provider for multiple global and indigenous OEMs, MTL delivers customized, high-quality technology solutions that empower enterprises to transform and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Corporate Communication Advisors

ORIM CONNECT

+(91) 83693 82388

letsconnect@orim.in

www.orim.in/orim-connect/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)