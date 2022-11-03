Maruti achieves 2.5-crore production milestone

Chandigarh, November 2
Maruti Suzuki India has achieved cumulative production of over 2.5 crore units. This makes Maruti the only Indian company to have achieved this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production.
Maruti Suzuki began its operations in 1983, with its first production facility in Gurugram. Today, the company has two facilities in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana. Both the facilities together are capable to produce 15 lakh units per annum.
