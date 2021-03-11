Maruti drives in Alto K10 at Rs 3.99 L

New Delhi, August 18
A large section of customers still prefer hatchbacks despite sales growth of SUVs and Maruti Suzuki India feels the need to keep the small car segment ‘energised’ with new products, company MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Thursday.
The company, which on Thursday launched the all-new version of its small car Alto K10 with a price range of Rs 3.99-5.83 lakh (ex-showroom), will continue to focus on all segments, including the entry-segment, even as it brings more technology and feature-packed products.
“India is a vast country with a diverse demography. Just like cuisine and culture, customer requirements and preferences also change from place to place... While SUVs have definitely gained popularity in recent times, a large section of customers still prefer hatchbacks,” Takeuchi said.
He further said in last fiscal year, the Indian passenger vehicle industry sold over 11.5 lakh hatchbacks. “Out of that we have over 68% market share. As a market leader, we need to keep the hatchback segment energised with exciting products,” he said.
