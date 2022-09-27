Maruti drives in Grand Vitara at Rs 10.45 lakh

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

Looking to consolidate its presence in the fast-growing mid-sized sports utility segment, Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched its all-new model Grand Vitara priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Will compete with creta, seltos, harrier The model, which comes with a 1.5-litre petrol powertrain mated with strong and mild hybrid technology, will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, Among others

With Grand Vitara, the automaker expects to enhance its presence in a segment where it currently lags behind the competition.

“It paves the way toward a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. To ensure that we can do this, the Grand Vitara has been launched at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh,” MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.