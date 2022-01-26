Maruti profit plunges 48% to Rs1,042 cr

PTI

New Delhi, January 25

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 47.82% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,041.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021, on account of lower sales due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and increase in commodity prices.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 23,253.3 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 23,471.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added. —