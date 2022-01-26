Maruti profit plunges 48% to Rs1,042 cr

New Delhi, January 25
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 47.82% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,041.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021, on account of lower sales due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and increase in commodity prices.
Consolidated revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 23,253.3 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 23,471.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar