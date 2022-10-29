Maruti Q2 profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 2,112.5 crore

New Delhi, October 28
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.
Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter. “Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,54,200 units. Exports were at 63,195 units. Shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 35,000 vehicles in this quarter,” it added.
