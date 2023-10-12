Maruti starts export of 5-door Jimny

Chandigarh, October 11
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has commenced export of the five-door version of its sports utility vehicle Jimny. The model will be shipped to various destinations, including Latin America, the Middle-East, and Africa regions, the auto major said. In June this year, it launched Jimny five-door in the domestic market.
