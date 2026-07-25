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Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki cites West Asia crisis for partial price pass-through costs to customers

Maruti Suzuki cites West Asia crisis for partial price pass-through costs to customers

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has said it was compelled to pass on part of the higher costs arising from the West Asia crisis to customers, even as it expects the newly launched Brezza, equipped with new powertrain options, to strengthen its position in the compact SUV segment.

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Speaking to ANI after the launch of the new Brezza, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee said the automaker had delayed price increases for as long as possible despite rising costs.

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"There has been cost pressure due to the West Asia crisis, and unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have to pass on part of the cost to our customers," he said.

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The new Brezza, launched at a starting price of Rs 7.39 lakh, has been introduced with two updated powertrain options, including an S-CNG Turbo variant and a refined K15 engine. Banerjee said the turbo variant has been positioned primarily for city driving and is aimed at younger buyers, while the CNG variant adopts the company's underbody tank technology.

Expressing confidence in the company's outlook for the segment, Banerjee said, "We were the market leaders, and we will remain the market leaders. It's just a matter of time."

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On the electric vehicle business, Banerjee said the company has received encouraging customer response for the e-Vitara, although production remains constrained. He added that Maruti Suzuki is expanding its charging network to support EV adoption and has installed nearly 12,000 chargers across the country for e-Vitara customers.

Banerjee said the company will continue to follow its multi-pathway strategy by offering multiple powertrain technologies across segments, while also increasing its focus on digitisation and artificial intelligence through a dedicated digital vertical. According to him, these technologies will increasingly be reflected in the company's products and operations going forward. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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