Maruti Suzuki commissions 1 MWh Battery Energy Storage System at Kharkhoda plant to strengthen green energy

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): In a major boost to green energy ecosystem, Maruti Suzuki India Limited commissioned a 1 MWh Battery Energy Storage System at its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility, as per a statement by the company.

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According to the release, Maruti Suzuki commissioned a 20 MWp solar power project at its Kharkhoda facility in 2025, but could not utilise the electricity generated during facility holidays.

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"In 2025, Maruti Suzuki installed a 20 MWp solar power project at the Kharkhoda facility. During facility holidays, the solar power plant continues to generate electricity; however, it cannot be utilized due to the absence of demand," it said.

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As per the release, the consumer electronics major integrated a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) into the facility's internal electricity distribution network on a pilot basis. The system stores surplus solar power generated during low-demand periods or holidays and supplies it when needed, while also helping improve grid stability.

"As a pilot initiative, BESS has been integrated into the Kharkhoda facility's internal electricity distribution network," the release said.

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Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Maruti Suzuki is strongly aligned with India's focus on building self-reliant energy ecosystems. The introduction of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at our Kharkhoda facility is part of these continued efforts. With a lifecycle of about 15 years, BESS will help to reduce nearly 54 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.^"

"Going forward, our production volumes will increase from current levels. Despite this, we remain committed to lower Scope 1 & 2 emissions* not only in terms of CO2 intensity but also in absolute CO2 emission in manufacturing. Our approach is in line with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's environmental vision, which has set an intermediate target to reduce Scope 1 & 2 CO2 emissions by 42% by FY 2030-31 compared to FY 2022-23," he added. (ANI)

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