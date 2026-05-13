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Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 mn vehicle dispatches by rail, expands green logistics push

Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 mn vehicle dispatches by rail, expands green logistics push

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ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited has crossed 3 million cumulative vehicle dispatches through railways, marking a milestone in the company's shift towards green logistics and rail-based transport.

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The company said it has steadily increased the use of railways for vehicle dispatch over the past decade, raising the share of rail in outbound logistics from 5 per cent in FY 2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY 2025-26.

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Maruti Suzuki said the latest one million vehicle dispatches from 2 million to 3 million were achieved in 21 months, making it the fastest addition of one million rail-based dispatches in its operations.

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Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said the company has expanded its rail logistics infrastructure as part of its green mobility strategy.

"Achieving 3 million cumulative vehicle dispatches through railways marks a significant milestone in Maruti Suzuki's green logistics journey," Takeuchi said.

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He said the company's rail-based dispatches have increased ninefold in volume since 2014 and now account for 26.5 per cent of total vehicle dispatches.

Takeuchi said Maruti Suzuki has committed over Rs 13,720 million for dedicated green logistics infrastructure. This includes in-plant railway sidings at Hansalpur and Manesar manufacturing facilities, rail yards at logistics hubs, procurement of specialised automotive rakes and supporting infrastructure upgrades.

"We thank the Government of India for the visionary PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, which has created a strong enabling framework for integrated, multimodal logistics and has supported the industry's transition towards efficient, rail-led, and sustainable freight movement," he said.

The company said it aims to raise the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY 2030-31. Takeuchi said Maruti Suzuki also plans to establish an in-plant railway siding at its new Kharkhoda facility.

"This would further help reduce carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption, and ease overall road congestion," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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