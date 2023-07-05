 Maruti Suzuki enters above Rs 20-lakh segment with premium MPV Invicto : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Maruti Suzuki enters above Rs 20-lakh segment with premium MPV Invicto

Maruti Suzuki enters above Rs 20-lakh segment with premium MPV Invicto

The country’s largest carmaker will source the strong hybrid model from Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Maruti Suzuki enters above Rs 20-lakh segment with premium MPV Invicto

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 5

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched the new Invicto at introductory prices ranging from Rs 24.8-Rs 28.4 lakh as it looks to gain foothold in the premium three-row multi-purpose vehicle segment.

The company has launched Invicto in three variants and expects the model to further strengthen its presence in the overall MPV segment where it commands around 50 per cent market share already.

The country’s largest carmaker will source the strong hybrid model from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) as part of a global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki.

TKM already sells Innova HyCross in the domestic market and the same would be supplied to MSI with certain changes in design and other elements.

Speaking at the launch event, MSI MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the model has been carefully crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium three-row vehicle with dynamism of an SUV.

He noted that Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny have substantially enhanced the automaker’s market share in the SUV segment.

The company’s share in the SUV segment, which stood at 8.5 per cent in Q1 FY23, has risen to close to 20 per cent in Q1 FY24, Takeuchi stated.

“While we are at the second position in the industry now, it is only a matter of time before we take the number one position in the SUV segment,” he noted.

He said, looking at the immense potential of the Indian automobile market, its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation has outlined a robust growth plan.

As per Suzuki’s growth strategy towards 2030, it targets to achieve a global turnover of Rs 4.32 lakh crore in FY31, Takeuchi said.

This is exactly double the turnover of Rs 2.16 lakh crore achieved in FY22 and for this, Suzuki has planned an investment of around Rs 2.8 lakh crore by FY 31 towards enriching products, bringing new technologies and setting up new facilities, he added.

“India of course will play a very big role in this goal,” Takeuchi said adding MSI’s turnover would also double by 2030-31.

He noted that in line with anticipated market growth in 2030, the company is also expanding its manufacturing capacities.

“... construction at our new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda is in full swing and we plan to commission the first plant with an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units by 2025,” Takeuchi said.

Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual capacity to manufacture 10 lakh vehicles and will be one of the world’s largest single location manufacturing sites, he added.

Suzuki also has a well-defined road map on carbon neutrality for India, Takeuchi said.

“We are committed to bringing six EVs by FY 31 across different segments.Besides, in our journey of vehicle decarbonization, we will continue to deploy multiple powertrain technologies like CNG and Hybrid in our products and introduce biofuels like Ethanol Flex Fuel and Biogas,” he added.

Elaborating further, MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the company attained leadership in the Rs 15-20 lakh vehicle segment last fiscal.

He noted that sale of cars above Rs 10 lakh price tag has more than tripled from 2015-16 till last fiscal.

“This has emboldened us and we see an opportunity in the over Rs 20 lakh category as well with the introduction of the Invicto,” Srivastava said. MSI has received over 6,000 bookings for the model so far, he added.

The Invicto comes powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid technology and delivers a mileage of 23.24 km per litre.

It comes with a seating configuration of seven and eight seats.

MSI aspires to become the leading SUV player this fiscal with a market share of around 25 per cent.

It has recently launched two models, Fronx and Jimny to strengthen its product range.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

2
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

4
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

5
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

6
Trending

UP groom calls off wedding after seeing his would-be mother-in-law smoking while dancing

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

9
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Top News

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

Mayawati demands demolition of accused’s property

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP’s Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Two groups of lawyers allegedly involved in firing incident


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net