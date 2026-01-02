DT
PT
Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki India achieves highest-ever annual production in 2025 at 22.55 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India achieves highest-ever annual production in 2025 at 22.55 lakh units

ANI
Updated At : 03:45 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India has produced over 22.55 lakh units in 2025, its highest-ever production in a calendar year, according to a statement from the carmaker.

This is the second consecutive year that the automobile company has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production.

The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and (original equipment manufacturer) OEM supplies.

The top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga, the company said.

According to the carmaker, this milestone reflects the company's strong focus on delivering products in line with customer demand across domestic and international markets.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners."

"A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our manufacturing footprint and strengthening India's automobile manufacturing capabilities in line with the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative," Hisashi Takeuchi added.

India's automobile industry wrapped up calendar year 2025 on a strong footing, with most major manufacturers reporting robust year-on-year growth in December, driven by healthy consumer demand, improved rural sentiment, infrastructure spending, and on the back of a favourable macroeconomics.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported total sales of 217,854 units in December 2025, up from 178,248 units a year earlier. Domestic sales touched an all-time high of 182,165 units, underlining strong demand for compact cars and utility vehicles.

For the full calendar year 2025, Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever total sales of 2.35 million units, including record exports of nearly 396,000 units. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

