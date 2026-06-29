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Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki partners with five startups to boost efficiency and customer experience

Maruti Suzuki partners with five startups to boost efficiency and customer experience

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): In a boost to enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experience, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has partnered with five startups, as per a statement by the company.

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As per the release, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with MiniMines, Easework AI, Sarvam AI, Siftly and CodeMate AI to jointly develop solutions across various business areas aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.

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MiniMines focuses on environmentally friendly recycling of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and recovery of valuable materials. Easework AI is working on end-to-end workflow automation of procurement processes for indirect consumables using agentic AI.

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Sarvam AI is developing generative AI agents with multilingual capabilities to improve customer interaction across all touchpoints. Siftly uses generative AI to enhance brand visibility, while CodeMate AI is focused on enabling faster development of software applications used in business processes.

The selected startups are winners of the fifth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), which is organised in partnership with the NSRCEL (Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning), the incubation hub of IIM Bangalore for entrepreneurship and startup support, the release said.

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Maruti Suzuki has also created multiple programmes to guide and support startups in building innovative solutions to address real-world business challenges. The company has screened over 7,000 startups in the last 7 years and onboarded38 startups as partners as per the release.

"In its journey of 7 years, around 7,400 startups have been screened, over 250 startups were engaged and 38 of these startups have been onboarded as partners, delivering value to our business," the release said.

Some of the major programs include -- Maruti Suzuki Accelerator, Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program, Mobility Challenge, Nurture and FundRays.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we have been actively working with startups to co-create innovative and practical solutions to address real business challenges. We are delighted to collaborate with five more startups. One of these startups, MiniMines, will support us in safely recycling end-of-life batteries, while the other four startups will help improve customer engagement and drive efficiency across our business operations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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