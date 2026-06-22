Maruti Suzuki partners with Gujarat govt to create future-ready talent for manufacturing sector

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Gujarat government to set up Advanced Manufacturing Labs at five Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to enhance employability and build a future-ready workforce, as per a statement by the company.

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As per the release, the company will set yup advanced manufacturing labs in Palanpur, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Godhra, and Dahod. Maruti Suzuki has signed "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Gujarat, to set up Advanced Manufacturing Labs (AMLs) at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Palanpur, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Godhra, and Dahod," the release said.

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It further added that the company is significantly expanding its manufacturing operations in Gujarat. The company is expected to begin production from the fourth line at its Hansalpur facility this year, increasing the plant's annual capacity to 1 million units from 750,000 units currently.

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Additionally, Maruti Suzuki India is setting up a new manufacturing facility at Sanand with an annual production capacity of 1 million units. Once the new plant becomes operational, Maruti Suzuki's total manufacturing capacity in Gujarat will double to 2 million units per year, as per the release.

"Aligned with the Government of India's Skill India mission, the initiative aims to enhance employability and build a future-ready workforce," the company said.

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The company further added that it had invested "Rs 125 crore (INR 1,250 million) in skill development initiatives under its CSR program.''

"Combined with the capacity of new plant, the Company's total annual production capacity in Gujarat state will rise to 2 million units," the release added.

According to the release, the company supports 31 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India in manufacturing-related trades, including the five institutes covered under the latest initiative as of now. Apart from this, the company has already set up 18 Advanced Manufacturing Labs (AMLs) nationwide. With the addition of five new labs in Gujarat, the total number of AMLs operated by Maruti Suzuki will increase to 23 across seven states and union territories -- Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh. (ANI)

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