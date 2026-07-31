Maruti Suzuki posts 29% rise in total sales volume in Q1 FY27

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday reported a 29.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total sales volume in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, compared to the same period of the previous year.

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The company’s domestic small cars sales grew by 34.1 percent, SUVs by 44.6 per cent and exports by 28.6 per cent in the Q1 FY27. While the domestic market share of the firm’s increased by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2 per cent.

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The car maker stated that higher sales were possible, as it commissioned its second plant in Kharkhoda. Despite increased sales, the network inventory level at the end of quarter was only about 13 days.

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During the quarter, the company’s net sales increased 36 percent from Rs 366,206 million in Q1 FY225-26 to Rs 499,591 million in Q1 FY26-27. In addition, the company highlighted that the material costs had started to increase in the quarter and were seriously aggravated during the war, as a result of which, the net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 33,521 million as compared to Rs 37,581 million in Q1 FY225-26.

Furthermore, in a separate development, the board also approved 4 CBG projects in the first phase with a budget of Rs 5,610 million. Also, it would consider expansion of CBG manufacturing based on the experience of these projects.

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Earlier, on July 21, Maruti Suzuki India had announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000, with the revised prices coming into effect from August 2026. The automaker had stated that the decision was taken in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs.