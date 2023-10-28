Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit jumps 80% to Rs 3,717 cr

Chandigarh, October 27
Maruti Suzuki India has recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume and net profit in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The reported a whopping 80.3% increase in net profit at Rs 3,716.5 crore in July-September quarter driven by better sales, softening commodity prices, cost-reduction efforts and higher non-operating income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in the second quarter of FY23.
During the quarter under review, 5,52,055 vehicles were sold. The sales in the domestic market were 4,82,731 units while 69,324 cars were exported.
It registered a net sales of Rs 35,535 crore against Rs 28,543.50 crore in the same period the previous year owing to higher sales volume and product mix.
