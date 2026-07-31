Maruti Suzuki records first quarter sales volume of 682,724 units, up 29.3% YoY

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved total sales volume of 6,82,724 units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, registering a growth of 29.3 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

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Financial performance showed strong top-line revenue growth for the quarter. Net sales climbed 36 per cent to Rs 499,591 million in Quarter 1 of FY 2026-27, compared to Rs 366,206 million registered in Quarter 1 of FY 2025-26. However, bottom-line net profit witnessed a reduction due to significant inflationary pressures affecting raw material pricing across the industry.

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Explaining the specific cost factors that weighed on overall profit margins during the quarter, Maruti Suzuki stated, "Material costs had started to increase in the quarter and were seriously aggravated during the war, as a result of which, the Net Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 33,521 million as compared to Rs 37,581 million in Q1 FY 2025-26."

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The expansion in sales volume remained broad-based across multiple product segments and geographical divisions. Domestic small car sales increased by 34.1 per cent, while sales of utility vehicles surged by 44.6 per cent during the period.

Overseas shipments also saw an upward movement, rising by 28.6 per cent. Driven by these operational gains, the domestic market share of the automobile manufacturer expanded by 2.3 percentage points to reach 41.2 per cent.

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Attributing the higher sales capacity to new production facilities, Maruti Suzuki stated, "Higher sales were possible because the Company commissioned its second plant in Kharkhoda."

Commenting on dealer stock positions and inventory control during the reporting period, the company noted, "Despite increased sales, the network inventory level at the end of quarter was only about 13 days."

Regarding the initial capital outlay for alternative fuel production infrastructure, the company stated, "The Board also approved 4 CBG projects in the first phase with a budget of Rs 5,610 million."

Outlining the prospective roadmap for further bio-gas manufacturing facilities going forward, the company concluded, "The Board would consider expansion of CBG manufacturing based on the experience of these projects." (ANI)

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