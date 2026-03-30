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Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki rolls out container-based 'Quickstop' service units in major cities

Maruti Suzuki rolls out container-based 'Quickstop' service units in major cities

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ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced its 'Quickstop' service format, redefining service convenience for a fast-moving India. According to the automaker, the initiative features compact, prefabricated service touchpoints designed for rapid deployment and minimal space usage. These facilities are constructed using modified containers and come equipped with the essential tools and equipment required to perform routine maintenance and minor repairs.

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The company has strategically positioned these units in high-vehicle-density locations such as corporate campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs. This placement allows customers to access Maruti Suzuki's service network at locations they frequently visit. The primary goal of the initiative is to expand the brand's service reach while significantly reducing the setup time and infrastructure traditionally required for new service centres.

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Introducing the new format, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "As workdays are getting increasingly busier and personal time is becoming more valuable, we recognise a growing need to make vehicle servicing even more convenient and accessible to customers. This led to the creation of Quickstop, which brings our service facilities to places customers regularly visit, such as offices, airport zones, and fleet hubs. These compact, container-based units are easy to install and require very little time and space for set up, making them ideal for such locations."

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The service targets both individual car owners and commercial fleet operators. "Office-goers can simply drop off their vehicles at on-site Quickstop facilities and pick them up fully serviced after work," Takeuchi stated.

He added that for fleet operators, minimizing vehicle downtime is essential as time directly impacts earnings. "Our idea is to seamlessly integrate vehicle servicing into a customer's lifestyle, so that they don't have to go out of their way. Cars should serve the customers, not the other way around," he said.

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Under this collaborative model, Maruti Suzuki's dealer partners set up and operate the facilities, while the necessary space is provided by corporate entities or fleet operators. This arrangement makes the format highly scalable and cost-efficient. Furthermore, the units adopt eco-friendly practices, including waterless car washing and the use of battery-powered equipment, to reduce environmental impact and conserve resources.

In its pilot phase, the company has established 10 Quickstop facilities across several locations, including Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The pilot also covers Bagdogra, Calicut, and Surat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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