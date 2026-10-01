Maruti Suzuki sales rise 24.4% to 2.36 lakh, Tata Motors CV sales jump 42.4% to 51,062 in September

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors reported strong sales growth in September 2026, with Maruti Suzuki's total sales rising 24.4 per cent year-on-year to 2,36,013 units, while Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales increased 42.4 per cent to 51,062 units, supported by broad-based demand across vehicle segments.

Maruti Suzuki's September sales comprised 1,85,252 domestic sales, 6,542 units sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and 44,219 export units.

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Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,81,838 units in September, with utility vehicles accounting for 78,911 units. Sales of mini, compact and mid-size passenger cars stood at 91,887 units, while vans contributed 11,040 units.

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Including light commercial vehicles, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales stood at 1,85,252 units, while total domestic sales including OEM sales were 1,91,794 units. Exports stood at 44,219 units during the month.

For the April-September period of financial year 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales stood at 13,79,378 units, comprising 11,00,260 domestic sales including light commercial vehicles and 46,263 units sold to other OEMs. Exports during the period stood at 2,32,855 units.

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Meanwhile, Tata Motors reported 51,062 commercial vehicle sales in September 2026, compared with 35,862 units in September 2025, registering 42.4 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic commercial vehicle sales increased 31.2 per cent to 43,487 units, while international business sales surged 179.1 per cent to 7,575 units.

Within the domestic business, high-tonnage commercial vehicle truck sales rose 43.6 per cent to 14,171 units, while intermediate and light commercial vehicle truck sales increased 31.7 per cent to 7,990 units. Passenger carrier sales grew 55.3 per cent to 4,816 units, while small commercial vehicle cargo and pickup sales rose 17 per cent to 16,510 units.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales in Q2 FY27 rose 42.7 per cent to 1,35,114 units, from 94,681 units in Q2 FY26. Its first-half FY27 volumes stood at 2,43,602 units, up 35.1 per cent year-on-year.

Tata Motors said sustained government capital expenditure, a post-monsoon pickup in mining and construction activity, rising e-commerce volumes and the festive season are expected to support freight and transportation demand. The company identified commodity costs, diesel prices, potential interest rate hikes and global uncertainties as key monitorables. (ANI)

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