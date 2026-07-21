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Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000, with the revised prices coming into effect from August 2026.

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In an exchange filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said the decision has been taken in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs.

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The automaker said it has been making continuous efforts over the past few months to mitigate the impact of rising costs through various cost reduction measures.

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However, it said inflationary pressures have remained elevated and the adverse cost environment has continued, leaving the company with no option but to pass on a part of the increased costs to the market.

"You are kindly informed that in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026," the company said in the filing.

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Maruti Suzuki further said it had tried to absorb the impact of rising costs for the past few months through cost reduction initiatives.

"For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," the filing said.

The company added that the exact increase will differ across its product range. The price revision will apply across Maruti Suzuki's portfolio from August 2026, with the company attributing the move to sustained input cost pressures and elevated inflationary burdens.

The share price of Maruti Suzuki surged more than 0.9 per cent on Tuesday and closed at Rs 13,640/share on National Stock Exchange. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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