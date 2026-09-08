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Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki unveils new Baleno with Level 2 ADAS

Maruti Suzuki unveils new Baleno with Level 2 ADAS

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:13 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the new Baleno premium hatchback, with bookings now open at Rs 11,000. The car is priced from Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Baleno gets a refreshed design and several new features aimed at urban customers. One of its key highlights is Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), using a combination of radar and camera technology.

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The car also comes with ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, along with other safety and convenience features.

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Maruti Suzuki said the new Baleno has been designed around the theme ‘Dare to go Glam’, with a more modern and premium styling. It features an updated version of the company’s signature NEXWave grille.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the new Baleno aims to raise customer expectations in the premium hatchback segment with features such as Level 2 ADAS and its updated design.

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