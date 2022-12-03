Maruti to hike prices from Jan

New Delhi, December 2
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will increase the prices of its vehicles ‘substantially’ from next month as it looks to offset the impact of rising input costs and make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms which kick in from April 2023.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, the country’s largest carmaker said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.
While the automaker makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.
