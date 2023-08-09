Maruti to issue shares to SMC for buying Gujarat unit

PTI

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its Board has approved issue of shares on preferential basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) for the acquisition of 100% stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat. PTI

Adani Ports’ Q1 net profit up over 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Tuesday posted over 80% rise in its net profit at Rs 2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter. Total income surged to Rs 6,631.23 crore from Rs 5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. PTI

Hero halts bookings for Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 to date. The booking window has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon, the company said.

