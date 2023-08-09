Maruti to issue shares to SMC for buying Gujarat unit

NEW DELHI
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its Board has approved issue of shares on preferential basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) for the acquisition of 100% stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat. PTI
Adani Ports’ Q1 net profit up over 80% to Rs 2,119 cr
New Delhi
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Tuesday posted over 80% rise in its net profit at Rs 2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter. Total income surged to Rs 6,631.23 crore from Rs 5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. PTI
Hero halts bookings for Harley-Davidson X440
New Delhi
Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 to date. The booking window has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon, the company said.
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus