Maruti unveils Invicto @Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi, July 5
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched premium MPV Invicto at a starting price of Rs 24.8 lakh. It comes powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid technology and delivers a mileage of 23.24 km per litre. Maruti will source the strong hybrid model from Toyota.
