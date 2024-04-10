Maruti’s Manesar plant capacity now 1 lakh units/year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, has expanded the production capacity of its Manesar facility by one lakh units per annum. This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants at Manesar.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new assembly line, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “We aim to nearly double our capacity to four million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles a year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

Now, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at nine lakh vehicles per annum.

