Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo-French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 30: Anchored in the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, India is actively encouraging partnerships with global universities for joint research, student mobility, and cross-border knowledge exchange. Advancing this national vision, Marwadi University emerged as a key contributor to India's global education agenda by hosting the Regional Choose France Tour 2026, earning exceptional international recognition and positioning its campus as a dynamic hub of global academic engagement and international collaboration.

The participation of senior French diplomatic and academic leaders and 18 leading French institutions reflected growing international confidence in India's higher education capabilities and its emerging universities.

The gathering was graced with the participation of senior officials from the Consulate General of France, Institut Francais en Inde, and Campus France, reflecting the depth and seriousness of Indo-French academic cooperation.

With a cumulative reach of over 1,000 students, including undergraduate, final-year, and research-oriented learners across disciplines, the Choose France Tour created a ripple effect that extended well beyond a single day. Students were exposed to structured international pathways, government-supported mobility frameworks, and the strategic advantages of studying and researching in France.

The event featured dedicated sessions on Études en France procedures, personalized counselling during the student fair, and a specialized French language and cultural orientation conducted in collaboration with Alliance Francaise. These activities enabled students to gain clarity on applications, scholarships, research opportunities, and academic integration in France.

Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University, shared, "These vibrant engagements ensured that students did not merely receive information, but develop readiness for global education. Hosting this tour marked more than an event; it signalled the arrival of a new wave of internationalization in Rajkot. By bringing global institutions, diplomatic leadership, and students onto one platform, the initiative redefined access to international education for the region."

Prominent institutions including KEDGE Business School, Audencia Business School, Grenoble Ecole de Management, NEOMA Business School, SKEMA Business School, Rennes School of Business, and EM Strasbourg --renowned for prestigious accreditations like AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA also participated in the event. These were joined by specialized leaders such as EPITECH - European Institute of Technology, Institut Lyfe France, ESSCA School of Management, De Vinci Higher Education, Burgundy School of Business, ESDES Business School, OMNES Education France, ESAIP, TBS Education, ISC Paris Business School, and MBS School of Business.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Ms. Sophie Henquinet, Attache for French Language Cooperation (West India), Consulate General of France; Ms. Eloise Ondet, National Coordinator, Campus France India, New Delhi; Mr. Angel Fortin and Ms. Ainaen Han, Scientific and Academic Cooperation Officers from the Consulate General of France in Mumbai; Ms. Khushi Nigam, Officer, Procedure Études en France; and senior Campus France managers Mr. Sujit Nair (Ahmedabad), Ms. Shalaka Joshi (Mumbai), and Ms. Urjita Jaisinghani (Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh).

