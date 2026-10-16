Rajkot, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

Reinforcing its commitment to research excellence, academic advancement and international engagement, Marwadi University has recorded an increase in global research recognition, with 20 faculty members featuring in the Stanford University–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List. The increase from 17 faculty members in the previous year reflects the university’s growing research output and its continued focus on academic rigour, scientific innovation and high-impact scholarship.

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The recognition spans diverse disciplines, including engineering, applied sciences, computing and technology, highlighting the breadth of research expertise at the university.

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Commenting on the achievement, Dr. RB Jadeja, Provost, Marwadi University, said, “The achievement is a testament to the dedication of our researchers and the university’s sustained commitment to advancing research and innovation. The increase this year is encouraging and reinforces our belief that meaningful research emerges from a strong academic culture, access to quality research infrastructure and collaboration across disciplines. Our focus is not only on strengthening our global research presence but also on translating knowledge into solutions that address real-world challenges and contribute to society.”

The faculty members featured in the list are Sudeep Tanwar, Shobhit K. Patel, Virendra Kumar Yadav, Rajesh Gupta, Juveriya Parmar, Gulzar Ahmad Nayik, Ranvijay Kumar, Jasgurpreet Singh Chohan, Mohammad Shabaz, Mohammad Shahid, Sushil Kumar Singh, Mitesh B. Patel, Nishant Ranjan, Guru Ajay, Rijwan Khan, Nilesh Kumar Jadav, Sunil Prajapat, Bhawna Goyal, Sunil P. Lavadiya and Mohammad Shahnawaz Shaikh.

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Beyond research, Marwadi University continues to advance its academic profile through national and international benchmarking. The university secured 353rd position in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 and recognition across NIRF categories, including university, pharmacy and engineering. The university also holds an A+ grade from NAAC, Tier-1 accreditation from NBA, and recognition as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat.

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Marwadi University Achieves a New Research Milestone, 20 faculty members feature in the Stanford University–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List 2026.

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