Marwari Catalysts Group Founder Strengthens Global Leadership Footprint, Creating New Opportunities for Indian Startups and MSMEs

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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29: Sushil Sharma, Chairman, Marwari Catalysts Group has been appointed as President - MSME & Startup Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI). He continues to strengthen India's presence across global entrepreneurship, innovation, trade, and startup ecosystems through multiple international leadership roles. His growing global engagements are expected to create stronger international opportunities for Indian startups and MSMEs, particularly those emerging from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

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Apart from leading the Startup & MSME Vertical at BRICS CCI, Sharma also serves as Global Mentor for SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Youth, Co-Chair - Startup Vertical, Rotary District 3053, and Convener, Rajasthan Chapter of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). Through these responsibilities, he is actively working to build stronger collaborations between governments, innovation ecosystems, investors, academia, and businesses across international markets.

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Recently, Sharma represented India during his visit to London, where he participated in London Tech Week--one of the world's largest technology and innovation gatherings. During the visit, he interacted with startup founders, venture capitalists, technology companies, innovation hubs, policymakers, corporate leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora to explore investment opportunities, technology partnerships, cross-border collaborations, and market access for Indian startups and MSMEs. The visit further strengthened Marwari Catalysts Group's international network and opened new avenues for strategic partnerships.

Sharma has also emerged as one of India's recognised voices on entrepreneurship and innovation, having been invited as a speaker at several prestigious national and international platforms, including AIM Congress, Abu Dhabi; SCO Summit, China; SCO Forum, Russia; Investarise by Startup XChange, Dubai; TiEcon Udaipur; TiEcon Ahmedabad; Startup & MSME Conclave, Bihar; HIM MSME Fest, Shimla; Vibrant Gujarat, Mehsana; CEO Conclave, Jaipur; The Economic Times Business Summit, Jaipur; Uttarakhand Thrive Summit at UPES, Dehradun; Blue Economy Summit, Bhubaneswar; Pune Startup Fest; The Times of India leadership platform in Rajasthan; Rising Rajasthan; Startup Mahakumbh, New Delhi; and INDIASoft, among several other industry forums.

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Speaking about his vision, Sharma said, "India's next wave of entrepreneurship will emerge from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. These founders possess exceptional talent, resilience, and innovative thinking. What they need is global exposure, strategic mentorship, access to investors, and international markets. My endeavour is to ensure that geography never becomes a limitation for ambitious entrepreneurs."

Known for his minimalistic lifestyle and purpose-driven leadership, Sharma believes that sustainable success is built through long-term relationships, disciplined execution, and creating value for entrepreneurs rather than pursuing personal recognition.

Commenting on Sharma's leadership, Sameep Shastri, Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said, "Sushil Sharma has consistently demonstrated a remarkable commitment towards strengthening India's startup ecosystem. His work with entrepreneurs, especially those from emerging cities, aligns perfectly with BRICS CCI's vision of fostering innovation-led economic growth and international cooperation. His leadership will play an important role in creating stronger global linkages for startups and MSMEs while promoting collaboration across BRICS economies."

Over the years, Marwari Catalysts Group has built a footprint of more than 100 startups and has established itself as one of India's leading startup ecosystem enablers. The Group works closely with more than 10 prominent family offices, besides investors, corporates, academic institutions, government bodies, and international ecosystem partners to help startups access capital, strategic mentorship, market expansion opportunities, and global business networks.

With leadership responsibilities spanning BRICS CCI, SCO Youth, ESC, and Rotary's startup initiatives, Sharma is uniquely positioned to bridge local innovation with global opportunities. His expanding international engagements are expected to significantly benefit Indian startups, MSMEs, and the growing portfolio of ventures supported by Marwari Catalysts Group by facilitating access to global markets, strategic partnerships, technology collaborations, exports, investments, and innovation ecosystems.

As India continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing innovation economies, Sharma's leadership reflects the increasing global recognition of entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders from beyond metropolitan India, reinforcing the belief that world-class innovation can originate from every corner of the country.

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