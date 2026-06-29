Marwari Catalysts Portfolio Continues to Attract Investor Interest, Strengthening its Position as an Emerging Family Office

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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29: With family offices increasingly emerging as a vital source of patient capital for India's startup ecosystem, Marwari Catalysts Group continues to strengthen its position as a bridge between high-potential founders and long-term strategic investors. During the last quarter, multiple startups from the Marwari Catalysts portfolio announced significant funding rounds, reflecting sustained investor confidence in ventures emerging from Tier-II and Tier-III India and reinforcing the Group's integrated approach towards venture creation, investment readiness, and long-term value creation.

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Among the notable funding announcements, independent music platform Damroo (founder Ram Mishra) announced a funding round of INR 5 crore, while construction technology company Mad Over Building (founder Kumar Vivek) to raise a funding round of approximately INR 30 crore. INKA (founder Vaibhav Kathju) also announced a funding round to accelerate the growth of its AI-powered insurance platform. In addition, InteliQuant AI (founder Kapil Soni) and Leap Ahead (founder Divya Multani Jain) attracted significant investor interest through their recent funding rounds, alongside other promising ventures within the Marwari Catalysts ecosystem.

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Overall, around seven startups associated with the Marwari Catalysts portfolio announced funding rounds during the last quarter, highlighting the growing maturity of the Group's investment pipeline and the confidence of investors in startups emerging from Tier-II and Tier-III India.

Over the years, Marwari Catalysts has evolved beyond a conventional startup accelerator into a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem supporting founders across every stage of their journey. Today, the Group operates across pre-incubation, incubation, acceleration, venture studio, strategic mentoring, investor readiness, and family office-led investment initiatives, enabling founders to access knowledge, networks, capital, and long-term strategic support under one umbrella.

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With a strong focus on entrepreneurs from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Marwari Catalysts has consistently worked towards bridging the gap between ambitious founders and institutional investors. The organization believes that India's next generation of globally scalable startups will increasingly emerge from smaller cities, where founders possess deep market understanding, execution capability, and the ability to solve real-world problems.

Sushil Sharma, Founder, Marwari Catalysts Group, said, "Our objective has never been limited to helping startups raise capital. We focus on building fundamentally strong companies that investors are confident backing. Through our integrated ecosystem, we work closely with founders from the early stage to investment readiness, helping them build scalable businesses with sustainable long-term value. The recent funding announcements across our portfolio demonstrate that world-class companies can emerge from Tier-II and Tier-III India when founders receive the right ecosystem support."

Sharing his experience, Kumar Vivek, Founder & CEO, Mad over Building, said, "Marwari Catalysts has been much more than an accelerator for us. Their ecosystem gave us access to experienced mentors, investors, strategic guidance, and meaningful business relationships. The support extended well beyond fundraising and played an important role in strengthening our business."

Investor Khurshed Dordi, Independent Director- State Bank of India, ex-MD Deutsche Bank, said, "Marwari Catalysts has built an ecosystem that creates value for both founders and investors. Their hands-on engagement with startups--from validation and mentoring to governance and investor readiness--results in stronger businesses and better investment opportunities. It is encouraging to see quality startups emerging consistently from their portfolio."

Investor Dr. Seema Chaudhary, MD- Seema Finechem Industry added, "The next wave of innovation in India is coming from beyond the metro cities. Marwari Catalysts is playing a significant role in preparing these startups for institutional investment by combining structured mentorship with access to experienced investors and industry leaders. This approach creates long-term value for entrepreneurs, investors, and the startup ecosystem alike."

As India's startup landscape continues to diversify geographically, Marwari Catalysts is strengthening its position as an emerging family office, supporting high-potential startups with patient capital, strategic guidance, governance support, and access to long-term investment networks.

Today, Marwari Catalysts Group has emerged as a trusted startup ecosystem and preferred deal-flow partner for several of India's leading business families, family offices, and strategic investors. Its growing network includes renowned names such as DS Group, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Malpani Ventures, Navneet Group, Somany Impresa Group, along with several other prominent investment houses that actively engage with the Marwari Catalysts ecosystem to identify high-potential startups.

By connecting ambitious founders with patient capital, strategic mentorship, and industry networks, Marwari Catalysts continues to enable startups from Tier-II and Tier-III India to build globally competitive businesses. With its integrated model spanning pre-incubation, incubation, acceleration, venture studio, and family office participation, the Group is creating a robust pipeline of investment-ready ventures while strengthening India's innovation ecosystem.

As the startup landscape continues to evolve, Marwari Catalysts is reaffirming its mission of ensuring that exceptional founders--regardless of geography--have access to the capital, mentorship, and strategic partnerships needed to build the next generation of globally successful companies.

For more information, please log on to www.marwaricatalysts.com/home.php.

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