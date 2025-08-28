MASA Mumbai Forum Officially Launched at ‘Maha Growth Conclave - Expo & Awards 2025’ at NSE, Mumbai

MahaGrowth Conclave - Expo & Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: In a landmark celebration of India’s entrepreneurial spirit, the MASA Mumbai Forum (MSME And Startups Accelerator), was officially launched at the Maha Growth Conclave – Expo & Awards 2025, hosted at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mumbai—a true temple of entrepreneurship and growth. The Maha Growth Conclave, Expo & Awards 2025 by MASA Forum brought together industry leaders, startups, investors, and policymakers to chart the future of business and finance. With a blend of insightful panels, Startup Pitches, networking opportunities, and awards, the event became a vibrant platform for driving growth, innovation, and investment across India’s startup and MSME ecosystem.

MASA Forum, which began its journey in Kolkata, West Bengal has expanded its reach pan India by collaborating with leading stakeholders in the startup, investor, and accelerator ecosystem. Through strategic tie-ups with FundGini.com, ICCIBI (Indian Chamber of Commerce for Inclusive Business and Industry), Red Mammoth Ventures, Gitanjali Express Members’ Welfare Society, ValueAxis Equity, Arthsanket, JSJ, GYR, RupeeBoss & ICExPRO, (Independent Consultants & Professionals Network with over 50K Members) Institute of Entrepreneurship, Induckt Ventures, and the CA community, MASA Forum is enabling a wider platform for startups to connect, grow, and scale.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Kalki Maharaj, Shri Ashokrao Mane (MLA), Shri Krishnan Iyer (Senior Vice-President, NSE), Shri CA K Suresh (President, ANMI), Ms. Pragya Jhunjhunwala, Shri Vibhor Tandon and Shri Shashank Pradhan, Dr Girish Ingale. The keynote speech by Mr. Krishnan Iyer - Senior Vice President, NSE on ‘Unlocking India’s Entrepreneurial Capital’ has opened the visionary discussion on startups contributing and accelerating India in its growth phase of the Amrit period.

The energy and participation witnessed at the event reflect India’s readiness to accelerate its growth story,” said Pragya Jhunjhunwala, National Secretary, MASA Forum.

One of the most anticipated segments, Nivesh Manthan – Live Pitch & Investment Round, created a breakthrough moment for India’s SMEs and startups. From the received applications, 20 ventures were shortlisted and evaluated by the jury, and four finalists pitched live at NSE in front of a panel of over 15 leading industry experts and investors.

The showcase featured breakthrough innovations such as “Water Made Out of Air” by Aeronero, “Waste to Fuel” by Pranav Udyog Ventures, “CIBIL Score for HR Ecosystem and Skilling” by ProPMO, and “Limitless Aerial Intelligence” by Aerobott. MASA, along with Fundgini.com and Red Mammoth Ventures, will be hand-holding these startups to help them scale to the next level.

“At Fundgini.com, we believe access to the right capital at the right time is the fuel that powers entrepreneurial dreams” – Shri Shashank Pradhan, Founder of Fundgini.com Pvt Ltd.

During Awards and recognitions Shri Vineet Bararia of Holo Code, was felicitated with the Innovation in Apparel Labelling Award for revolutionizing labelling solutions with creativity and technology.

Shri Sharang Ambadkar, Founder of SSA Enterprise, was honoured as the Circular Economy Champion for resource efficiency.

Smt. Deena Mehta, Founder & Managing Director, ACMIIL, former President of Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE & former director of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was honored with the Pioneering Leadership in Indian Finance Award for her trailblazing contributions and visionary role in shaping India’s financial markets.

Pallavi Tamhankar, renowned Social Media Influencer, was felicitated with the Excellence in Public Engagement Award for her impactful connect with audiences and innovative digital presence.

CA K. Suresh, representing ANMI, was honoured with the Outstanding Ecosystem Supporter to the Financial Markets Fraternity Award.

Shri Piyush Agrawal, Founder of Amrit Capital Ventures (ACV), echoed insights on purpose-driven investing, stating: “We believe strategic capital must serve a larger purpose, fueling enterprises that are built to lead, not just survive.”

The Conclave was designed to deliver thought leadership and actionable strategies through high-powered sessions, including:

Crossing the Bridge – Pre IPO & IPO, moderated by CA Ansul Agarwal, V. Singhi & Associates with the NSE Leadership Team, Merchant Bankers, Founder of a listed entity and strategic advisors.

Debt and Capital – The Growth Engine: Access Smart and Sustainable Debt, moderated by Shri Raj Sukheja, Red Mammoth Ventures LLP, who believed entrepreneurship thrives when ideas, capital, and mentorship converge.

Equity Without Losing Control – Fundraising for Founders, by Mr. Bikram Saraf, Co-founder, ValueAxis Equity, who is deeply committed to backing visionary founders and scalable business models.

Energising Entrepreneurs Through Spiritual Growth, by Adarniyaa Gaurav Singh, Principal Volunteer, Confederation of Empowerment Initiatives (CEI) & Global Wealth Creation Summit.

Dr. Girish Ingale, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce for Inclusive Business and Industry (ICCIBI), said “Our mission is to build an inclusive ecosystem where entrepreneurs grow and thrive.”

Shri Jayesh B Khemka, Jai Sai Jewellers said “As jewellers, we know the value of purity and trust. For MSMEs, the MahaGrowth conclave is that hallmark of trust—a one-stop ecosystem where they can access capital, scale operations, and prepare for IPOs with confidence.”

“RupeeBoss has always been committed to empowering MSME’s with seamless access to financial solutions. As an ecosystem partner at the MahaGrowth Conclave, we are proud to enable entrepreneurs with the capital with and without collateral and confidence they need to scale, innovate, and shape India’s economic future through MSME Bharat Manch and MASA coming together” - Shri PN Shetty, CEO, RupeeBoss.

Sharing his thoughts at the conclusion of the event, Shri Mohit Baid, Founder of GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited, expressed a positive note on the evolving SME ecosystem. He highlighted how programmes like this and platforms of NSE and BSE are playing a pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurs to dream bigger, access capital markets, and transform into tomorrow’s leaders.

“MahaGrowth is not just an event—it is a collective movement to empower entrepreneurs with knowledge, networks, and capital.” said Shri Vibhor Tandon, National Vice President, MASA Forum.

By integrating IPO readiness, debt advisory, investor connections, and founder-focused leadership programs, MASA Forum is building a growth-driven ecosystem.

About MASA Forum:

MASA Forum is a dynamic platform empowering startup, MSMEs, socialpreneurs, and professionals by providing expert mentorship, tools, and guidance to foster business growth and innovation. MASA Forum collaborates with key institutional partners pan-India and MSME Development Forum, to amplify its impact in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

