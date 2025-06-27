Masai Strengthens Founding Team, Elevates Three Internal Leaders as Co-founders

Bengaluru, India – 27 June, 2025– In a move that highlights its culture of ownership and long-term vision, Masai, India’s leading outcome focused education platform, has announced the elevation of Keshav Misra as Co-founder & COO, and Aman Vats, Ankit Agrawal as Co-founders. They join the founding leadership comprising Prateek Shukla (Co-founder & CEO), Yogesh Bhatt (Co-founder & SVP), and Nrupul Dev (CTO) — forming a six-member team unified by a shared mission to reshape the future of education and employability in India.
This decision is deeply rooted in Masai’s belief that leadership should be earned through consistent impact and ownership — not just at the inception of a company, but throughout its journey. The three newly appointed co-founders are not new faces — they are leaders who have grown with the company and helped shape it from within. Keshav Misra, formerly Senior Vice President – Operations, has been the driving force behind streamlining Masai’s operational infrastructure and scaling its student services; Aman Vats, as Senior Director – Curriculum and Outcomes, has led the charge in aligning Masai’s pedagogy with real-world industry demands, ensuring outcomes remain at the core of every learning experience; and Ankit Agrawal, who served as Director – Growth, has played a crucial role in expanding Masai’s learner base through data-driven marketing and growth strategies.
“At Masai, we believe founders aren’t just those who start the company — they’re the people who embody the mission every single day and help carry it forward. Keshav, Aman, and Ankit have consistently demonstrated that level of ownership, and this elevation is a natural progression of their journey with us,” said Prateek Shukla, Co-founder & CEO, Masai.
This is not just a title change. It’s a strategic decision aligned with Masai’s next phase of growth — a reaffirmation of the company’s belief in building from within, rewarding long-term commitment, and scaling with leaders who are deeply invested in the mission. Masai’s future is being shaped by a founding team that not only brings complementary strengths but also shares a collective vision and value system.
“This move ensures that as we scale, we remain true to our founding culture — one where trust, alignment, and shared purpose form the core of everything we do,” added Prateek.
About Masai: Masai is a career-focused education company offering outcome-driven learning programs that prepare individuals for high-growth careers in technology and beyond. Known for its pay-after-placement model, Masai is committed to making quality education accessible and performance-based.
