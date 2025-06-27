Masai Strengthens Founding Team, Elevates Three Internal Leaders as Co-founders

Bengaluru, India – 27 June, 2025– In a move that highlights its culture of ownership and long-term vision, Masai, India’s leading outcome focused education platform, has announced the elevation of Keshav Misra as Co-founder & COO, and Aman Vats, Ankit Agrawal as Co-founders. They join the founding leadership comprising Prateek Shukla (Co-founder & CEO), Yogesh Bhatt (Co-founder & SVP), and Nrupul Dev (CTO) — forming a six-member team unified by a shared mission to reshape the future of education and employability in India.

Advertisement

This decision is deeply rooted in Masai’s belief that leadership should be earned through consistent impact and ownership — not just at the inception of a company, but throughout its journey. The three newly appointed co-founders are not new faces — they are leaders who have grown with the company and helped shape it from within. Keshav Misra, formerly Senior Vice President – Operations, has been the driving force behind streamlining Masai’s operational infrastructure and scaling its student services; Aman Vats, as Senior Director – Curriculum and Outcomes, has led the charge in aligning Masai’s pedagogy with real-world industry demands, ensuring outcomes remain at the core of every learning experience; and Ankit Agrawal, who served as Director – Growth, has played a crucial role in expanding Masai’s learner base through data-driven marketing and growth strategies.

“At Masai, we believe founders aren’t just those who start the company — they’re the people who embody the mission every single day and help carry it forward. Keshav, Aman, and Ankit have consistently demonstrated that level of ownership, and this elevation is a natural progression of their journey with us,” said Prateek Shukla, Co-founder & CEO, Masai.

Advertisement

This is not just a title change. It’s a strategic decision aligned with Masai’s next phase of growth — a reaffirmation of the company’s belief in building from within, rewarding long-term commitment, and scaling with leaders who are deeply invested in the mission. Masai’s future is being shaped by a founding team that not only brings complementary strengths but also shares a collective vision and value system.

“This move ensures that as we scale, we remain true to our founding culture — one where trust, alignment, and shared purpose form the core of everything we do,” added Prateek.

Advertisement

About Masai: Masai is a career-focused education company offering outcome-driven learning programs that prepare individuals for high-growth careers in technology and beyond. Known for its pay-after-placement model, Masai is committed to making quality education accessible and performance-based.

For Media Inquiries - chayanika.goswami@masaischool.com , ruchi.brahmbhatt@mslgroup.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).