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Home / Business / Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank targets majority stake in humanoid robot maker 1X Technologies

Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank targets majority stake in humanoid robot maker 1X Technologies

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank is eyeing majority stake in OpenAI-backed humanoid robot developer 1X Technologies, Reuters reported, citing The Information.

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"SoftBank is in talks to buy a majority stake in OpenAI-backed in a deal that would value the startup at about USD 6 billion," The Information reported, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

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Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the report, while SoftBank Group and 1X did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

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"The talks are ongoing, and the terms could change," the report said.

Notably, last year, OpenAI and 1X discussed the possibility of the ChatGPT-maker acquiring 1X, the report added. In 2023, Sam Altman's AI giant invested in 1X through its OpenAI Startup Fund, alongside Tiger Global and a group of Norway-based investors.

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The deal with 1X adds to SoftBank's broader push into robotics, following its agreement last year to acquire Swiss engineering group ABB's robotics business for USD 5.4 billion, Reuters reported.

Earlier, SoftBank announced plans to develop and operate 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI data centre capacity in France, with a total investment of up to EUR 75 billion (USD 87 billion), in one of Europe's largest AI infrastructure commitments.

According to the company, the project is aimed at meeting rising demand for high-performance computing infrastructure from AI companies, cloud service providers, enterprises, public institutions and research organisations.

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said the investment reflects the growing importance of AI infrastructure in driving future technological development.

"AI is entering a new era, and the countries that build the infrastructure for this transformation will shape the future of technology, industry and society," Son said adding, "SoftBank is proud to make this major commitment to France. With its industrial capabilities, talent base and national ambition, France is uniquely positioned to become a leading AI infrastructure hub in Europe." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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