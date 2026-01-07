"MASSH - PROLIFE Hospital Ushers in Robotic Precision for Knee Replacement Surgery" Launching ROSA Robotic Technology for the First time in Ludhiana

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 7: Ludhiana got an important upgrade in healthcare on Tuesday. MASSH PROLIFE Hospital has launched the ZIMMER ROSA Robotic System, making it the first hospital in the city to offer robotic assistance dedicated fully to knee replacement surgery.

The system was inaugurated by Dr. S. C. Ahuja, former Principal and Head of Orthopaedics at DMC, in the presence of the hospital's senior doctors.

During the media interaction, Dr. Munish Goyal, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics, MASSH - PROLIFE Hospital pointed out, "Knee replacement surgeries in India have increased nearly two and a half times over the last five years. We are seeing the same trend in Ludhiana and across Punjab. ROSA is a robot assisted surgical platform developed by Zimmer Biomet and is considered among the most advanced systems available in India for total knee replacement. For patients, this accuracy usually means better alignment, smaller incisions, less blood loss, reduced tissue damage, and often a faster and smoother recovery. Most importantly, the knee feels more natural after surgery, which is what patients care about the most.

Dr. Harpreet Singh Jolly, Director - Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgery, MASSH - PROLIFE Hospital said, ROSA works like a highly advanced guide. It helps plan surgery using sensors and three dimensional modelling and assists in placing the implant with extreme precision. While India has performed limited remote robotic surgeries in fields like cancer and cardiac care, knee replacement remains surgeon controlled and robot assisted."

Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO of MASSH Group of Hospitals, said, "MASSH Group of Hospitals was founded in 2023 with a clear vision to deliver advanced yet affordable healthcare to communities across India. The installation of our first robotic surgical system in Ludhiana is a significant step towards fulfilling that commitment, bringing world-class technology closer to patients. As we continue to expand, we aim to replicate this advanced infrastructure across all MASSH hospital locations, ensuring consistent, high-quality care that is accessible and patient-centric.

With the launch of the ROSA Robotic System, MASSH PROLIFE Hospital sets a new benchmark in orthopaedic care in Punjab. The initiative reflects the hospital's commitment to combining advanced technology with clinical expertise, ensuring safer surgeries, better outcomes, and improved quality of life for patients undergoing knee replacement procedures.

About MASSH Group of Hospitals

MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals is a growing chain of premier Super Speciality Hospitals in India, combining the latest in cutting-edge technology with the most ethical and transformational practices to deliver world-class patient care. With the presence in South Delhi, West Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana.

As part of the MASSH Group of Hospitals, we are committed to clinical excellence, ethical medical practices, and innovation, guided by the principles of 5 P's--Personalized, Participatory, Predictive, Preventive, and Precision care.

MASSH is a leading Minimal Access Surgery Hospitals with advanced care in the department of Laparoscopy GI Surgery, Laparoscopic Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Urology, Bariatric Surgery. With cutting-edge technologies such as 4D Laparoscopy, Holmium Laser and state of the art operating rooms, we ensure safer procedures, faster recovery, short hospital stay and superior patient outcomes.

MASSH-PROLIFE Hospital Ludhiana is a collaborative vision of leading healthcare experts and pioneers, including:

* Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Promoter & Director - A third-generation business leader and philanthropist from The LNJ Bhilwara Group, dedicated to transforming healthcare.

* Mrs. Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO - A dynamic healthcare leader driving innovation and excellence in patient care.

* Mr. Hanish Bansal, Executive Director - A visionary healthcare pioneer with expertise in hospital management and strategic growth.

* Dr. Harpreet Singh Jolly, Director - A highly regarded expert committed to advancing medical excellence.

* Mr. Ranvir Singh, Vice President - Operations - An experienced professional ensuring operational efficiency and service excellence.

For more information, contact: MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals

011-35021666 | www.massh.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)