MASSIMO Unveils Lithium Energy with a State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Hyderabad, Paving the Way for Smart Home and Business Power Solutions

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29: MASSIMO, India’s trusted and fastest growing battery brand, is accelerating India’s energy transition with the launch of its cutting-edge, state-of-the-art lithium manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. As modern households and businesses increasingly pivot toward advanced energy storage, lithium has firmly established itself as the future of power backup.

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Highlighting the strategic vision behind this milestone, Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner at Zunax Energy Products, shared:

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"Lithium is undeniably the future of power backup. However, when customers transition to advanced lithium products, it is critical to trust a brand built on deep, proven experience in battery manufacturing coupled with a robust Pan-India service network. Our new Hyderabad facility is designed to deliver precisely that—combining decades of engineering trust with futuristic technology."

Echoing this sentiment, Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Head – India, noted:

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"Our focus is to make high-performance energy storage seamless and accessible. To ensure that every household and business can adopt clean power without friction, our latest range of MASSIMO ESSM - Lithium Battery With In-Built Inverter is now available on Amazon, alongside easy, flexible purchase options through Bajaj Finance."

Engineered for safety, longevity, and peak efficiency, the Massimo Lithium lineup reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing reliable, 360-degree power solutions for a rapidly developing India.

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