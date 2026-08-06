Master Trust Reports Q1 FY27 Performance with 13.8% Growth in Total Income & 27.8% Surge in PAT

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Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 6: Master Trust Limited (MASTERTR, BSE: 511768), a diversified financial services company offering broking, lending, wealth management, portfolio management, and investment solutions through a strong digital platform, has reported its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights

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Key Financial Highlights Q1 FY27:

- Total Income of ₹1,497.9 Mn, YoY growth of 13.8%

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- EBITDA of ₹618.3 Mn, YoY growth of 19.3%

- EBITDA Margin of 41.3%, YoY expansion of 190 bps

- PAT of ₹346.5 Mn, YoY growth of 27.8%

- PAT Margin of 23.1%, YoY expansion of 250 bps

- EPS of ₹2.8, YoY growth of 16.7%

Consolidated Revenue Mix by Business Segment

- Broking & Allied remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for Rs 94.5% of total revenue in Q1 FY27, supported by healthy growth in core broking operations.

- Investment / Trading in Securities & Others recorded strong growth of 184.8% YoY, reflecting higher treasury and investment-related income.

- The Portfolio Management Services contributed ₹27.9 Mn during the quarter and Insurance Broking contributed ₹9.4 Mn, complementing the Company's diversified financial services platform.

- The Company's diversified presence across broking, investment services, portfolio management, insurance broking, and treasury operations continues to strengthen its business model and support long-term growth.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director of Master Trust Limited and Master Capital Services Limited, said, "During the quarter, we delivered healthy financial performance, with Total Income growing by 13.8% YoY to ₹1,497.9 Mn, EBITDA increasing by 19.3% YoY to ₹618.3 Mn, and PAT rising by 27.8% YoY to ₹346.5 Mn. Profitability also improved, with EBITDA Margin expanding by 190 bps to 41.3% and PAT Margin increasing by 250 bps to 23.1%, reflecting disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and the strength of our diversified financial services platform.

Operationally, the quarter marked another important milestone with the successful listing of our NCDs on the NSE Debt Segment. This listing strengthens our capital structure, enhances financial flexibility, and further diversifies our funding sources, supporting the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our core businesses, maintaining prudent capital allocation, and leveraging our robust financial position to drive sustainable growth. We remain confident in our ability to create long-term value for our stakeholders through disciplined execution, innovation, and a customer-centric approach.

About Master Trust Limited

Master Trust Limited is a diversified financial services company with over 41 years of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of trading, investment, wealth management, and financial solutions. Established in 1985, the Company has evolved into a trusted financial services platform with a strong presence across capital markets, serving retail, HNI, corporate, and institutional clients through technology-driven and research-backed offerings.

The Company has built a pan-India network spanning 22 states, with 63 branches, 1,460+ business partners, over 4.36 lakh registered customers, and a workforce of 1,290+ employees, reflecting its strong distribution capabilities and customer reach.

Master Trust provides a one-stop financial services platform, offering equity and commodity trading, derivatives, portfolio management, wealth management, depository services, merchant banking, insurance, research, algorithmic trading, and NBFC services. This diversified product portfolio enables the Company to cater to the evolving financial needs of investors under a single integrated ecosystem.

Over the years, the Company has strengthened its market position through continuous technology adoption, digital innovation, and strategic expansion. It has received several industry recognitions, including being named the Best BFSI Brand by The Economic Times for four consecutive years (2023-2026) and the Best Organisation to Work by ET Now in 2025, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and customer-centricity.

Looking ahead, Master Trust aims to deepen its digital capabilities, expand its customer base and product offerings, and strengthen its integrated financial services ecosystem. With a focus on technology, innovation, research-driven advisory, and nationwide expansion, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive financial solutions while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Master Trust Limited reported Total Income of ₹5,758.5 Mn, EBITDA of ₹ 2361.7 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹1,260.9 Mn.

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