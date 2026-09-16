Mastercard and Google Pay Collaborate to Soon Bring Device Biometric Card Payment Experiences on Google Pay

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Mastercard and Google Pay today announced a collaboration to soon bring device biometric card payment experience on Google Pay through eligible issuing banks.

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Previewed at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), the upcoming solution will leverage Mastercard’s Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Method (CDCVM), which will enable cardholders to authenticate online transactions using the fingerprint or facial recognition capabilities already built into their smartphones.

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For customers who have securely saved their eligible Mastercard on Google Pay, the new experience will offer a faster, convenient and more secure way to complete online transactions by reducing the need for SMS-based One-Time Passwords (OTPs). This seamless authentication will be integrated across everyday digital touchpoints on the Google Pay app, such as utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and eligible online merchant checkouts.

“At Mastercard, we are continuously innovating to make payments secure, simpler and more seamless. We are taking another important step towards a future where consumers can transact with greater convenience and confidence. By leveraging the biometric capabilities already available on smartphones, we aim to make everyday payments faster and more intuitive,” said Ravi Datla, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, South Asia, Mastercard.

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Following its preview at GFF, this optional mode of payment is expected to be rolled out to eligible Mastercard cardholders on Google Pay by the end of the year, paving the way for broader adoption of biometric card payments across India's online digital commerce ecosystem.

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