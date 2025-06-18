Mastering Your Credit Profile: Simple Steps For a Spotless Report With OneScore

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Quick offers on personal loan apps offer instant funds to borrowers for a range of needs, be it to finance a wedding or urgent repairs. The journey to securing favourable interest rates and comfortable loan terms often begins with a close look at the credit report. Errors and inaccuracies can negatively impact a borrower's credit score, hindering their ability to access the financial products they need.

OneScore provides a convenient way for users to monitor and understand their credit health, empowering everyone to identify and address discrepancies. By taking proactive steps to clean up their credit report with OneScore, consumers can significantly improve their creditworthiness and unlock a wider range of attractive loan options.

Advertisement

Importance of a Clean Credit Report

A credit report is a reflection of the individual's creditworthiness, giving lenders an overview of their credit profile. It includes their credit history, which shows the financial institutions how many credit cards are in their name and how many loans they have borrowed in total. This information is important to show the lender their past experience in handling different kinds of credit.

Advertisement

For example, if an individual has borrowed personal loans in the past, it shows their ability to manage unsecured loans. Similarly, if they have credit cards in their name, then it means that they may have experience paying the bills on time. This is all true if they have a good credit history.

In case there are any instances of users missing out on the credit card bill payments or EMIs, then that is also included in their credit report. This negatively reflects on their credibility as a borrower. Lenders take this into account to decide if they are a reliable borrower. This not only impacts chances of approval but also the loan amount and tenure offered.

While frequent defaults leave a negative impression, financial institutions may ignore a few defaults. With every delinquency, consumers' chances of getting a good personal loan offer, be it from a bank or a loan app, go down. This makes it paramount that one has a clean credit history before applying for a personal loan or any type of credit.

How OneScore's Insights Help

The common problem with most borrowers is that they are not aware of how they can improve their credit report for a better loan offer. To begin with, they need to review their credit report and understand the factors that are damaging their credit history. This is where the OneScore App can help.

With the help of the insights from the app, one can get a complete and clear picture of their credit accounts and the reasons their score is low. In a few instances, the bad credit score is due to delays in reporting EMIs or closed loan accounts by financial institutions. Other reasons could be a mismatch in the information. This can be a wrong name or incomplete information.

OneScore makes it easy for users to identify such errors by offering lifetime-free access to not only their credit scores from TransUnion CIBIL and Experian, but also their credit reports. In addition, the app offers personalised insights, offering suggestions on how to improve their score.

Often, fraudsters misuse personal information to get a loan in someone's name. Being unaware of the ongoing loan app scams, the individual's credit account shows unpaid dues and defaults. This has a major negative impact on the credit profile and future borrowing capacity. However, by reporting such unauthorised loans, one can do damage control.

OneScore allows users to raise disputes right on the app. This saves time and allows one to take prompt action to avoid any further damage to the credit score.

Steps to Leveraging OneScore For Better Credit Monitoring

Here are step-by-step instructions on how one can understand and fix their credit report with the OneScore App.

Step 1: Log in to the App

One may download the app from the Play Store or the App Store on one's mobile phone. Using PAN card details and other basic information, one can log into the app.

Step 2: Checking Credit Score

The next step is to see the CIBIL and Experian scores on the dashboard. On the same dashboard, one gets the option to download their free credit report. One can generate a report as often as one pleases - without any membership fee.

Step 3: Setting a Goal And Taking Action

The Score Planner feature on the OneScore App allows users to set and achieve their desired credit score with personalised tips. This helps users build an excellent score over time and with the right credit habits to become eligible for better offers.

Once the borrower's score is above 730, they become eligible for a loan offer on the OneScore App itself. OneScore doubles up as a personal loan app, offering users to easily apply for a loan up to Rs. 5 Lakhs with an affordable interest rate starting at 12.5% p.a.

Along with a comfortable tenure range between 6 to 48 months, one can choose the repayment amount within their budget. All one needs is a good credit score and a few documents in digital format. One can easily check their offer from reputed partner lenders with just taps and apply with a 100% paperless application process.

After instant disbursal, borrowers set reminders for loan repayment on the OneScore App too, and check the improvement in their credit score periodically for a lifetime of good credit health. All they need to do is download the OneScore app on their phone and check their score to get started.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)