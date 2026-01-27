Masti Zone Opens Its Third Outlet in Gurugram at Satya The Hive

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Gurugram, a city shaped by fast lanes, rising skylines, and an always-on work culture, welcomes a new address of play with the opening of Masti Zone at Satya The Hive, Sector 102. Marking its third outlet in the city, the launch further strengthens Masti Zone's presence in the NCR, bringing with it a thoughtfully designed indoor entertainment space that aligns seamlessly with the city's urban lifestyle.

Set within one of Gurugram's emerging social and retail destinations, Masti Zone at Satya The Hive unfolds as a modern hub of movement and joy. From bowling lanes and immersive virtual reality experiences to arcade games, trampoline zones, and lively bumper car rides, the space brings together a diverse mix of attractions suited for all age groups. Whether it is a quick visit between meetings, an after-school escape for children, or a relaxed weekend plan with family and friends, the destination adapts effortlessly to the many rhythms of city life.

What lends this outlet its distinctive character is how closely it mirrors the spirit of its neighbourhood. Young, experience-driven, and community-oriented, the space becomes a natural gathering point where friends bond over friendly competition, children engage in high-energy yet safe play, and families find comfort in an organised, all-weather environment. The venue is also well-suited for birthdays and small celebrations, offering an energetic yet controlled setting that today's families value.

Adding to the offering is a dedicated party area, thoughtfully designed for children's birthdays and intimate celebrations. The space allows families to host memorable moments with ease, while the excitement of Masti Zone continues just beyond the doors, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of joy.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ankur Maheshwary, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Masti Zone, said, "Gurugram has always been an important market for us. With every new outlet, our focus is on refining the experience and creating spaces that people can return to again and again. The Satya The Hive outlet reflects the evolving lifestyle of the city, where families and young professionals are looking for well-designed, all-weather entertainment that fits naturally into their day."

Located within Satya The Hive, Masti Zone goes beyond being an addition to retail, emerging as a destination in its own right. It adds a playful dimension to the mall experience, making each visit more engaging and complete. With this third opening in Gurugram, Masti Zone continues its journey of building indoor entertainment spaces that bring people together through shared moments of play.

Address: 2nd Floor, Satya The Hive, Sector 102, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, Haryana - 122505

