Masti Zone Opens New Family Entertainment Destination at PKS Town Central, Greater Noida West

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New Delhi [India], June 23: As cities continue to grow and lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, families are placing greater value on experiences that allow them to spend meaningful time together. Recognising this shift, Masti Zone has expanded its presence in the Delhi-NCR region with the launch of its newest outlet at PKS Town Central, Greater Noida West, bringing a vibrant mix of recreation, adventure, and indoor entertainment to one of the region's rapidly developing neighbourhoods.

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Located at PKS Town Central Mall, Sector 16B Road, opposite French Apartments, the new outlet has been designed as a destination where visitors of different age groups can find something to enjoy under one roof. Spread across an impressive 35,000 square feet, it is one of the largest indoor entertainment destinations in Delhi-NCR and reflects Masti Zone's vision of creating expansive recreational spaces for modern families. From classic arcade favourites and modern virtual reality experiences to bowling, trampoline activities, bumper cars, laser tag, redemption games, and dedicated attractions for younger children, the venue offers a wide variety of entertainment choices for families, friends, and groups looking to spend quality leisure time together.

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The opening comes at a time when Greater Noida West is witnessing significant residential growth, creating a demand for recreational spaces that cater not only to children but also to teenagers and adults. While shopping centres have traditionally served as retail destinations, they are increasingly evolving into social and community spaces where entertainment plays an equally important role. Masti Zone's latest addition seeks to contribute to this changing landscape by creating an environment where visitors can relax, compete, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

One of the highlights of the new outlet is its blend of technology-driven attractions and timeless family favourites. Guests can test their skills through interactive arcade and redemption games, experience immersive virtual reality adventures, enjoy friendly competition at the bowling lanes, or simply spend an afternoon exploring the various attractions available throughout the venue. The outlet is also home to the largest kids' play area in Delhi-NCR, offering younger visitors a dedicated space where they can play, explore, and engage in age-appropriate activities within a safe and vibrant environment. The inclusion of attractions suitable for both younger children and adults makes the space particularly appealing for family outings, birthday celebrations, school visits, and weekend gatherings.

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Adding to the overall experience is Flavours Cafe, Masti Zone's state-of-the-art dining space designed to complement a day of entertainment with a comfortable and contemporary food experience. Whether visitors are taking a break between games or gathering with family and friends, the cafe has been envisioned as an integral part of the destination. The company also plans to introduce liquor service in the future, further enhancing the venue's appeal for corporate groups and adult visitors seeking a more premium bowling and social entertainment experience.

Speaking about the launch, Ankur Maheshwary, Founder and Managing Director of Masti Zone, said:

"Every new outlet represents our commitment to creating spaces where people can come together and enjoy shared experiences. Greater Noida West is a rapidly growing community with a vibrant mix of young families and professionals, and we are delighted to bring the Masti Zone experience to PKS Town Central. With a 35,000-square-foot facility, one of the largest entertainment centres in Delhi-NCR, and the region's biggest kids' play area, we wanted to create a destination that offers something meaningful for every age group. Our vision is to continue evolving the experience through entertainment, hospitality, and innovative attractions that keep guests coming back."

Over the years, Masti Zone has established itself as one of India's prominent indoor entertainment brands, with outlets across multiple cities and a portfolio of attractions that continue to evolve alongside changing consumer preferences. The brand's focus on combining innovative gaming experiences with family-friendly recreation has helped it attract visitors across generations.

With the opening of its new outlet at PKS Town Central, Masti Zone aims to become a preferred entertainment destination for residents of Greater Noida West and surrounding areas. Whether it is a spontaneous weekend outing, a celebration with friends, or simply an opportunity to step away from daily routines, the new venue promises an experience filled with energy, laughter, and memorable moments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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