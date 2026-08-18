Matchmaking firm Wedknott acquires wedding planner Aurezia Events

New Delhi (August 18): Elite matchmaking platform Wedknott on Tuesday said it has acquired premium wedding planning and design company Aurezia Events for an undisclosed sum, marking its entry into the wedding services business.

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Wedknott has taken a majority equity stake in the company, according to a statement. Aurezia Events will continue to operate under its own brand and expand into the broader weddings and events segment, with founder Peres staying on as Co-Founder and Director.

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India hosts nearly 10 million weddings annually in a market estimated at USD 130 billion (about Rs 11 lakh crore), as per industry estimates. The sector remains highly fragmented, with a single wedding often involving dozens of vendors for venues, decor, photography and hospitality, and quality and accountability varying widely from vendor to vendor.

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The company said nearly 45 per cent of couples matched on its platform had asked for assistance with wedding planning.

“Finding the right partner was never the end of our responsibility. It was the beginning of a bigger journey. Nearly half our couples were already asking us to stay on,” Wedknott Founder and CEO Abhinav Gandhi said.

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The combined offering will be rolled out from the current wedding season across metros, Tier 1 cities and destination wedding locations, the statement said.

Founded in 2018, Noida-headquartered Wedknott serves more than 2,000 families across 75 cities and four continents. It had raised funding in January 2026 from Pratik Gauri, a serial entrepreneur and investor known for promoting the concept of a purpose-driven 5th Industrial Revolution, whose work has been recognised by the World Economic Forum, Forbes and TED.

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