MATEXIL Honours Excellence in Exports at Annual Export Award Function in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: "The world is moving away from Natural Fibre Textiles to Manmade Fibre (MMF) Textiles since MMF Textiles are cost-effective." Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, said at the MATEXIL's Annual Export Award Function in Mumbai.

MATEXIL - The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (erstwhile SRTEPC) has successfully hosted its Annual Export Award Function on 30th March 2025 in Mumbai to recognize and felicitate member companies for their outstanding export performance in FY 2023-24. The Event celebrated excellence in Export, with approximately 50 awards presented across various categories of the Manmade Fibre Textiles.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and conferred the awards upon the distinguished winners. The Event witnessed the presence of senior Government officials along with industry leaders from the Textiles industry.

Speaking at the Function the Minister said, "We should focus on R&D and Innovation to promote use of Green Manufacturing Processes for MMF Textiles. We need to adopt Sustainable Manufacturing Practices to become global leaders in MMF and Technical Textiles and create a business-friendly environment for MMF and Technical Textiles."

A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of MATEXIL's newly developed Website and Trade Dashboard of the Council, designed to provide comprehensive trade insights on Manmade Fibre and Technical Textiles. Speaking at the event, Shri Giriraj Singh commended MATEXIL and its Chairman, Bhadresh Dodhia, for this pioneering initiative. He emphasized the crucial role of reliable and customized textile data in policy formulation, noting that the new dashboard would bridge an existing information gap. He further reiterated the Government's commitment to boosting textile exports and achieving the ambitious target of USD 100 billion in exports by 2030.

In his address, Shri Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman of MATEXIL, said " In the evolving landscape of MMF Textiles, a significant trend is the growing demand for sustainability and circularity. Global brands and retailers are increasingly seeking sustainable and recyclable textiles to capture consumer attention. This shift has prompted the industry to focus on developing environmentally friendly and recyclable MMF textiles." Shri Dodhia mentioned.

During his address Shri Bhadresh Dodhia, Chairman of MATEXIL also informed about the challenges faced by the Indian MMF Textiles industry due to the lack of technical expertise in processing and finishing. "This gap can be bridged through strategic tie-ups with leading international players in the MMF sector. It is imperative to upgrade and automate technology in MMF Textiles production to align with international standards." He mentioned.

Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Vice-Chairman of MATEXIL, in his closing remarks, reiterated the importance of the Export Awards in motivating industry players. He noted that this tradition of recognizing excellence has encouraged new exporters to strive for greater achievements in the global market.

Among the leading companies honored at the event were Reliance Industries Limited, Grasim Industries Limited, D'Decor Exports Private Limited, Sangam India Limited, Vardhman Textiles Limited, RSWM Limited, and Banswara Syntex Limited, among others.

