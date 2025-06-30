New Delhi [India], June 30: In an increasingly interconnected world, data is no longer just about communication it’s about national security, privacy, and personal protection. As more Indians travel globally, the choice of international connectivity becomes critical. Matrix Cellular, founded by decorated Indian Army veteran Maj Gen Manjit Singh Duggal, VrC (Retd), brings military-grade integrity to the digital space. With its homegrown eSIMs and global reach, Matrix offers a secure, reliable, and value-driven alternative for all Indian travellers.

Advertisement

Rethink the Airport SIM Temptation It’s common to pick up a SIM card at a foreign airport especially those marketed aggressively to tourists. But not all such SIMs adhere to the rigorous standards of KYC and data privacy mandated in India. Some may bypass identity checks altogether, raising concerns about where your data is stored and how it could be used.

During moments of geopolitical tension or cyber conflict, data from unsecured telecom sources has been misused or exploited. That makes your connectivity choice not just a matter of convenience but one of personal and national prudence.

Advertisement

By choosing Indian-origin solutions like Matrix Cellular, you're not only protecting your personal information but ensuring that your data remains under systems accountable to Indian law and oversight.

Matrix Cellular: Founded on Discipline, Driven by Integrity What sets Matrix apart isn't just its cutting-edge technology or seamless global connectivity it’s the military-grade principles instilled by its founder, Maj Gen Manjit Singh Duggal, VrC (Retd).

Advertisement

Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1961, Maj Gen Duggal served with distinction in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and was awarded the Vir Chakra for gallantry. His 34-year-long career was marked by leadership roles in both artillery and infantry divisions, and his ethos of service, trust, and national loyalty is deeply embedded in Matrix’s mission.

Why Matrix is the Trusted Choice: • Founded by an Indian Army veteran with a legacy of discipline and integrity • KYC-compliant eSIMs issued under Indian regulation • Secure data routing with Indian oversight • Coverage in 150+ countries with 24/7 customer support • Seamless activation with no physical SIM needed When You Travel, Take Your Values With You Your personal data is more than just information it’s your identity and a digital extension of the nation you represent. Avoid foreign SIM cards that bypass regulatory norms or lack transparency especially those known to raise data privacy concerns.

When you travel, don’t just go global stay grounded in Indian values. Choose Matrix, and travel with the security, trust, and pride that only a truly Indian brand can offer.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PWR PWR

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).