Matrixdock Brings Tokenized Gold XAUm to Arc With Same-Day USDC Redemption

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 23: Matrixdock, the real-world asset (RWA) technology arm of BIT Group, today announces the launch of Matrixdock Gold (XAUm) on Arc, the open, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built by Circle, bringing the network its first tokenized gold asset. Eligible XAUm redemptions are supported by enabling same-day access to USDC proceeds, subject to applicable terms and requirements.

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XAUm/USDC liquidity is also available through Uniswap, extending XAUm's onchain liquidity as Matrixdock expands the asset across settlement, trading and collateral use cases.

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A Reserve Asset Beyond the Dollar

Gold has long played a foundational role in institutional reserves alongside the US dollar.[1] As onchain markets mature, participants holding dollar liquidity increasingly need access to reserve assets that are not dollars — for diversification, for collateral, and for the balance-sheet reasons that have made gold a foundation of institutional portfolios for centuries.

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Gold has been difficult to bring onchain in institutional form. Ownership, custody and settlement have historically sat in separate systems, connected by processes designed for a market of physical bars and metal accounts rather than programmable dollar rails.

Matrixdock created XAUm to bridge these environments. Each XAUm token represents one troy ounce of 99.99% purity gold, sourced directly from LBMA Good Delivery refineries and held in allocated form in professional vaulting facilities operated by Brink's and Malca-Amit in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore.

Reserves are verifiable through token-to-bar allocation records, monthly reserve asset statements, onchain proof of reserves, and independent physical audits conducted by Bureau Veritas.

Hong Kong SAR and Singapore are building the next generation of gold settlement infrastructure, with Hong Kong alone targeting over 2,000 tonnes of vault capacity within three years. XAUm's reserves sit inside that build-out, while its deployment on Arc connects that physical reserve asset with an open blockchain network designed for financial markets and onchain economic activity.

Same-Day USDC Redemption

London gold conventionally settles T+2. That two-day cycle applies to unallocated metal — a claim on a bullion bank, settled as a book entry between clearing accounts. Taking physical delivery outside London sits outside that cycle entirely, adding logistics and verification steps measured in days.

For eligible XAUm redemptions, holders will be able to access USDC proceeds on the same day, once the required transaction evidence is submitted. This creates a faster bridge between tokenized gold and onchain dollar liquidity without changing the underlying custody, sale or settlement mechanics of the physical asset.

"Gold has been an institutional reserve asset for centuries, but holding it and using it have always been two different things," said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. "On Arc, gold sits alongside dollar liquidity rather than apart from it — same network, same settlement layer, same day. That is a structural change in how a five-thousand-year-old asset behaves."

"Tokenization unlocks greater capital efficiency for investors and global reach for asset issuers, addressing some of the limitations of traditional market infrastructure. Tokenized assets become even more useful when paired with USDC, a regulated, highly liquid stablecoin and accessed through institutional-grade onchain markets," said Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Circle. "Matrixdock's launch of XAUm on Arc brings greater onchain utility and broader reach to tokenized gold."

Onchain Liquidity and Future Use Cases

XAUm/USDC liquidity is available through Uniswap, supporting onchain exchange between tokenized gold and USDC on Arc.

XAUm's deployment on Arc creates a foundation for gold to play a broader role across onchain financial markets, connecting a verifiable reserve asset with trading, lending, and collateral applications. Matrixdock and third-party developers will explore additional use cases, with specific integrations announced by the relevant providers as they become available.

This expansion reflects Matrixdock's broader strategy to build the Reserve Layer for onchain finance. Alongside XAUm, Matrixdock issues Matrixdock Silver (XAGm), bringing verifiable real-world reserve assets onchain and building the infrastructure for those assets to trade, settle and serve as collateral.

[1] European Central Bank, The international role of the euro, June 2026. Gold accounted for 27% of total official foreign reserves at the end of 2025.

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform in Asia, focusing on institutional-grade tokenized products designed to bring high-quality traditional assets into onchain markets through transparent and verifiable structures.

Its products include Matrixdock Gold (XAUm) and Silver (XAGm), fully backed by physical gold and silver sourced from LBMA Good Delivery refineries, as well as STBT, tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries. Beyond its own product suite, Matrixdock serves as a core tokenization partner for sovereign asset initiatives, including architecting the TER gold token for GMC in the Kingdom of Bhutan. Matrixdock is building the Reserve Layer for on-chain finance.

Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/

About BIT Group

BIT (formerly Matrixport) is a global digital asset financial infrastructure and services group focused on building long-term financial infrastructure for modern investors. Built on integrity and trust, BIT bridges traditional finance and digital assets through disciplined governance, advanced technology, and regulatory compliance.

BIT Group entities maintain a licensed and regulated footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Bhutan, including a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore and a FINMA-licensed Manager of Collective Assets in Switzerland. BIT has been recognized on the Hurun 2024 Global Unicorn Index and the 2025 Singapore FinTech Unicorn List.

BIT official website: https://www.bit.com/

Contact: press@bit.com

Disclaimers:

Arc is offered by Circle Technology Services, LLC ("CTS"). CTS is a software provider and does not provide regulated financial or advisory services. You are solely responsible for services you provide to users, including obtaining any necessary licenses or approvals and otherwise complying with applicable laws.

Arc has not been reviewed or approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The product features described in these materials are for informational purposes only. All product features may be modified, delayed, or cancelled without prior notice, at any time and at the sole discretion of Circle Technology Services, LLC.

References to Hong Kong SAR and Singapore in relation to XAUm refer solely to the location of the relevant vaulting facilities and should not be construed as indicating the availability of XAUm or related services in those jurisdictions.

Nothing herein constitutes a commitment, warranty, guarantee or investment advice.

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