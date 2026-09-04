Matsya by Utkarsh Ahuja has a new address at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Matsya by Utkarsh Ahuja has opened its doors in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, marking the brand’s first flagship store in the city. Drawing from the design language of its existing space while establishing a distinct identity of its own, the new store brings together the designer’s personal aesthetic, their signature fireplaces and chandeliers to create an immersive setting. All the art on the walls has been collected personally by the designer across travels through antique shops, museums and flea markets, bringing together a blend of the old, new and iconic. It is also the first Matsya store dedicated entirely to couture. Styled in a very personal manner with books about the old masters, his love for Assouline, marble busts, smelling of tobacco, vanilla and tunes from the orchestra, Hans Zimmer, and his favourites on cello bring together the truly Matsya experience layered with the pinnacle of hospitality.

Advertisement

Spread across two floors, the store draws inspiration from the grandeur of a vintage palace. Moulded walls, antique accents, and hand-painted ceilings come together with faded blue walls, ornamented pillars, and gold detailing to create a rich yet understated setting. The original structure of the building has been retained, allowing its character to shape the space while the interiors introduce a distinctly Matsya sensibility. This store is completed with a custom carpet that runs along the staircase, leading to two spacious trial lounges. Designed as more than conventional changing rooms, each lounge features its own seating area, offering clients a more private and personalised experience while discovering the couture collections.

Advertisement

The latest collection, conceived by founder and creative director Utkarsh Ahuja, brings together Matsya’s signature embroideries, motifs and techniques, revisiting them through a contemporary lens. It reflects the brand’s approach to couture as a craft that evolves with time while remaining rooted in its visual language and attention to detail.

“Opening our doors in Mumbai marks a significant milestone for Matsya. It’s a city that has always held a special place in India’s fashion landscape, and bringing our first dedicated couture store here has been a long-awaited dream. We’re incredibly excited to begin this new chapter in Kala Ghoda and invite Mumbai to experience the world of Matsya,” says founder Utkarsh Ahuja,

Advertisement

At its core, the collection reflects a considered approach to luxury, placing emphasis on timeless design, enduring craftsmanship and pieces created with a sense of permanence. The result is couture that feels elevated and distinctive while remaining deeply connected to the identity and craft of Matsya.

Seen at the event was celebrity Mira Kapoor, who has had an association with the brand. “It’s exciting to see Matsya open its doors in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, a space that feels so perfectly aligned with the brand’s distinctive aesthetic and point of view. It has been a wonderful experience to play muse for Matsya and be part of its journey as it enters this new chapter. I’m looking forward to seeing how the brand continues to shape its own space within the world of contemporary fashion”, Mira Kapoor.

Other guests in attendance were Marc Robinson, Nishka Lulla, Maneka Thadani, Namita Alexander, Mitali Sagar, Shrima Rai, Himani Shah and others.

Website: https://matsyaworld.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matsyaworld/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)