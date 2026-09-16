Max Cement Launches Mil Kar Banate Hai Campaign Featuring Suniel Shetty

Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, Green Valley Industries Ltd. and Max Cement and Suniel Shetty Northeast India, September 16: Max Cement, a leading cement brand manufactured by Green Valley Industries Limited, has launched Mil Kar Banate Hai, a new brand campaign featuring Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Rolled out across all seven states of Northeast India, the campaign is built around a simple but powerful belief that nothing meaningful is built alone.

Moving beyond conventional product communication, Mil Kar Banate Hai celebrates the people who come together every day to build homes, communities, and a better future, while positioning Max Cement as a trusted partner in the region’s journey.

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At the heart of the campaign is a film, produced by Ketchup Studios, Mumbai, that brings this thought to life through the story of a village that comes together to build a school for its children. Instead of waiting for someone else to step in, the community chooses to act, with each person contributing what they can. Their individual efforts come together to create something that will serve generations to come, bringing the campaign to life that when people build together, they can create something far greater than they could alone.

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Speaking about the campaign, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, Green Valley Industries Ltd. and Max Cement, said, “When people come together for a common purpose, they can create an impact far greater than what any one of us can achieve alone. Building a home is perhaps the most visible example of this, but the thought of Mil Kar Banate Hai goes much further. It is about coming together to build something larger than ourselves, for our families, our communities, and the future. That is the role we want Max Cement to play in the North East.” The campaign also marks a natural fit for Suniel Shetty, whose association with the idea stems from his belief in the power of collective effort. Suniel Shetty commented, “I’ve always believed nothing gets built alone- a film, a team, a home; it all comes from people coming together. That belief is exactly what drew me to Max Cement and to Mil Kar Banate Hai. What impressed me even more, once I got to know them, is that this isn’t a new idea for Max Cement; they’ve been quietly building that trust with the people of the Northeast for 15 years, long before there was a campaign around it.” Extending beyond the hero film, the campaign takes a 360-degree approach, connecting with consumers across the region through its diverse languages, markets, and communities, while engaging the masons and dealers who are an integral part of every construction journey. For Max Cement, Mil Kar Banate Hai builds on its 15-year presence in Northeast India and turns that legacy into a larger brand belief of the region’s future being shaped by its people, together.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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