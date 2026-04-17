Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket to Add 400 Beds With the Launch of New Tower

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Max Smart Speciality Hospital, Saket, announced the launch of a newly built 400-beds tower designed to deliver world-class healthcare and set new standards in advanced medical care in Delhi-NCR.

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The new facility integrates advanced medical technology, intelligent digital systems, and globally benchmarked care standards, strengthening the hospital’s ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for both domestic and international patients.

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The new tower is expected to significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to meet rising healthcare demand in Delhi-NCR while also supporting India’s growing international medical value travel sector in line with the government’s ‘Heal in India’ vision. Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, is the network hospital of Max Healthcare. With a long-term strategy to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years, Max Healthcare aims to effectively address rising patient volumes and consistently high occupancy levels across its network.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., said, “This state-of-the-art new facility brings together cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure, and the finest Indian clinical talent to deliver exceptional patient care for people across the globe. I am confident that this new facility will help establish Delhi-NCR as the hub for medical value travel. This is in line with the Government’s vision to establish India as the leading destination for medical tourism, supported by the ‘Heal in India’ initiative.” With the addition of the new tower at Max Hospital, Saket complex will have a total capacity of over 1,160 beds, delivering care across 35+ specialties. The new tower houses over 120 critical care beds, 10 modular operating theatres, and advanced Cath Labs, enabling high-acuity care across disciplines such as Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Renal Sciences, Neurosciences, Gastroenterology, Paediatrics, Robotic Surgery, and Organ Transplants.

Strengthening its position as a centre of excellence, the hospital is equipped with advanced technologies, including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and Mako Total Knee Replacement Robot, enabling enhanced precision, minimally invasive procedures, and improved patient outcomes.

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About Max Healthcare Max Healthcare Institute Limited (Max Healthcare) is one of India’s largest healthcare organizations. It is committed to the highest standards of clinical excellence and patient care, supported by latest technology and cutting-edge research.

Max Healthcare operates 20 healthcare facilities (Rs 5,200 beds) with a significant presence in North India. The network consists of all the hospitals and medical centres owned and operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, partner healthcare facilities and managed healthcare facilities, which includes state-of-the-art tertiary and quaternary care hospitals located at Saket (3 hospitals), Patparganj, Vaishali, Rajendra Place, Dwarka, Noida and Shalimar Bagh in Delhi NCR and one each in Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mohali, Bathinda, Dehradun, secondary care hospitals in Gurgaon and medical centres at Noida, Lajpat Nagar and Panchsheel Park in Delhi NCR, and one in Mohali, Punjab. The hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda are under PPP arrangement with the Government of Punjab.

In addition to the hospitals, Max Healthcare operates homecare and pathology businesses under brand names Max@Home and Max Lab, respectively. Max@Home offers health and wellness services at home while Max Lab provides diagnostic services to patients outside the network.

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